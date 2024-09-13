1. Country Crust
YEP reader Andy Simon said Country Crust in Scott Hall Road is the best place for a bacon sandwich. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Wilsons Butchers
YEP reader Philip Parker named Wilson Butchers in Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, as the best place for a bacon sandwich in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
3. Thomas Dawes & Son
YEP reader Martin Ruddock said the best bacon butty can be found at Thomas Dawes & Son in Belle Isle. | Google Photo: Google
4. Riveresque
YEP reader Chloe Kennedy named Riveresque, in Bridge End, as the best place for a bacon sandwich in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
5. Crusties
YEP reader Jude Pearson named Crusties in Wolsey Croft, Sherburn in Elmet, as the best place for a bacon sandwich in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
6. Carol's Confectioners
YEP reader Craig Ellis named Carol's Confectioners, in Upper Town Street, Bramley, as the best place for a bacon butty in the city. | Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.