13 of the best places in Leeds for a bacon sandwich according to locals including Brod

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

Who can deny a bacon butty?

From your local cafe to a sandwich bar that’s been around for two decades, there are many fantastic eateries in Leeds that offer a bacon sandwich.

We asked our readers for the best spots in Leeds for the classic. Here are their top choices.

YEP reader Andy Simon said Country Crust in Scott Hall Road is the best place for a bacon sandwich.

1. Country Crust

YEP reader Andy Simon said Country Crust in Scott Hall Road is the best place for a bacon sandwich. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

YEP reader Philip Parker named Wilson Butchers in Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, as the best place for a bacon sandwich in Leeds.

2. Wilsons Butchers

YEP reader Philip Parker named Wilson Butchers in Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, as the best place for a bacon sandwich in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google

YEP reader Martin Ruddock said the best bacon butty can be found at Thomas Dawes & Son in Belle Isle.

3. Thomas Dawes & Son

YEP reader Martin Ruddock said the best bacon butty can be found at Thomas Dawes & Son in Belle Isle. | Google Photo: Google

YEP reader Chloe Kennedy named Riveresque, in Bridge End, as the best place for a bacon sandwich in Leeds.

4. Riveresque

YEP reader Chloe Kennedy named Riveresque, in Bridge End, as the best place for a bacon sandwich in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google

YEP reader Jude Pearson named Crusties in Wolsey Croft, Sherburn in Elmet, as the best place for a bacon sandwich in Leeds.

5. Crusties

YEP reader Jude Pearson named Crusties in Wolsey Croft, Sherburn in Elmet, as the best place for a bacon sandwich in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google

YEP reader Craig Ellis named Carol's Confectioners, in Upper Town Street, Bramley, as the best place for a bacon butty in the city.

6. Carol's Confectioners

YEP reader Craig Ellis named Carol's Confectioners, in Upper Town Street, Bramley, as the best place for a bacon butty in the city. | Google Photo: Google

