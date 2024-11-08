1. Whitelock's Ale House
Whitelock's Ale House, in the city centre, is also an award-winning pub. It took home Best Pub at the Oliver Awards 2023. Whitelocks offers three Sunday roasts and one vegan alternative, staring at £15.50. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
2. The Myrtle Tavern
The Myrtle Tavern in Parkside Road, Meanwood, won Stonegate Group Pub Partners’ Pub of the Year at The Great British Pub Awards 2021. It offers five different Sunday lunch options and one vegetarian/vegan alternative, starting at £17. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
3. Lamb and Flag
Lamb and Flag in Church Ro, is another award-winning Leeds pub. It took home Best Pub at the Oliver Awards 2022. It offers four Sunday lunch options with one vegan alternative, with prices starting at £16. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Chef Jono at V&V
Chef Jono at V&V is another top spot for a Sunday roast - fine dining style! The Briggate restaurant, run by Masterchef: The Professionals star Jono Hawthorne, won Restaurant of the Year Yorkshire as well as Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year at the Food Awards England 2023. The five-course Sunday lunch menu is £49 per person. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme/National World
5. Dakota Grill
The Grill at Dakota in Russell Street won big at this year's Oliver Awards 2024 as it took home Best Hotel Restaurant. It offers a three-course menu for £35 per person. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
6. Forde
Forde in Town Street, Horsforth, is another award-winning restaurant in Leeds. The restaurant took home the Judges' Choice Award at the 2024 Oliver Awards. It offers a two courses Sunday lunch for £25, or three courses for £30. Roasts for kids are just £10. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty