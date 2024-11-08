And as we head into the weekend, a round-up of the best places serving Sunday roasts seemed right.

Luckily for us, there are many brilliant Leeds restaurants, pubs and eateries offering the English classic. There are also some award-winning venues that excel in food and customer service.

So if you wanted to experience some of the best Leeds has to offer, here are seven award-winning restaurants and bar also well-known for their Sunday roast.

1 . Whitelock's Ale House Whitelock's Ale House, in the city centre, is also an award-winning pub. It took home Best Pub at the Oliver Awards 2023. Whitelocks offers three Sunday roasts and one vegan alternative, staring at £15.50. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . The Myrtle Tavern The Myrtle Tavern in Parkside Road, Meanwood, won Stonegate Group Pub Partners’ Pub of the Year at The Great British Pub Awards 2021. It offers five different Sunday lunch options and one vegetarian/vegan alternative, starting at £17. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Lamb and Flag Lamb and Flag in Church Ro, is another award-winning Leeds pub. It took home Best Pub at the Oliver Awards 2022. It offers four Sunday lunch options with one vegan alternative, with prices starting at £16. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Chef Jono at V&V Chef Jono at V&V is another top spot for a Sunday roast - fine dining style! The Briggate restaurant, run by Masterchef: The Professionals star Jono Hawthorne, won Restaurant of the Year Yorkshire as well as Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year at the Food Awards England 2023. The five-course Sunday lunch menu is £49 per person. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme/National World Photo Sales

5 . Dakota Grill The Grill at Dakota in Russell Street won big at this year's Oliver Awards 2024 as it took home Best Hotel Restaurant. It offers a three-course menu for £35 per person. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales