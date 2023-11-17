Here are 15 award-winning restaurants in Leeds that you need to try next.

Whether they scooped up a Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Award or a Michelin star, Leeds is home to many award-winning restaurants.
From Forde, in Horsforth, which opened in 2022 by Masterchef star Matt Healy, to Tharavadu, a Keralan restaurant that has consistently proved its one of the best venues for South Indian food, there is just so much choice when it comes to dining at award-winning restaurants in the city.
And we have rounded 15 restaurants for you to try next.
2. Prashad
Prashad, in Drighlington, scooped restaurant of the year the YEP's Oliver Awards 2023. The Indian restaurant is a family-run business and serves vegetarian cuisines. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Dakota Grill
Dakota Grill in the city centre is another award-winning restaurant in Leeds. Dakota Grill was named best hotel restaurant at the Oliver Awards this year. Pictured is the restaurant's new head chef, Chris Nutall. Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Oxford Place
The Oxford Place in the city centre is a multi award-winning restaurant in Leeds. With a menu that is 100% gluten free, it scooped a Free From Eating Out Award in 2018. It is also a winner of best speciality at the Oliver Awards. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Chaophraya
Chaophraya in the city centre scooped the best world restaurant award at the Oliver Awards. The restaurant was founded by Kim Kaewkraikhot (pictured) and her partner in 2004, and the lavish restaurant serves a contemporary take on traditional food from every corner of Thailand. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Tharavadu
Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, is a multi award-winning restaurant in Leeds. It won best Indian restaurant at the Oliver Awards three years in a row and has continued to scoop other prestigious awards since. This year it won big at the Nation's Curry Awards 2023. Photo: Simon Hulme