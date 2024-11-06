9 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to ChatGPT including Wetherby Whaler and Murgatroyds

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

Leeds is home to many brilliant fish and chip shops.

With so much choice, we often take a look at Google or TripAdvisor reviews to help us determine where we should head to for some of the best the city has to offer.

But with more and more people turning to ChatGPT for answers, we decided to ask the AI service to list the top chippies in Leeds.

Here’s what ChatGPT said were the best fish and chip shops in Leeds and why.

ChatGPT named The Fisherman's Wife as one of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds. Located in Kirkgate Market, ChatGPT said it was "known for its sustainably sourced fish and classic presentation". It continued: "The Fisherman’s Wife offers crispy, golden-battered fish with perfectly cooked chips."

Wetherby Whaler, located in Wetherby, Pudsey and Guiseley, was also named one of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds by ChatGPT. The AI service said: "A Yorkshire institution, Wetherby Whaler is renowned for its high-quality fish and chips. The Pudsey branch, in particular, offers a nostalgic setting with its retro-style dining area. Known for big portions, crispy batter, and fresh fish, it’s great for families and groups."

ChatGPT also named Mother Hubbard’s in Harehills Road as one of the best chippies in Leeds. It said: "Established in 1972, Mother Hubbard’s is beloved for its consistently fresh fish, thick-cut chips, and secret-recipe batter. Known for large portions and excellent service, it’s a classic choice for an authentic, no-frills experience."

Murgatroyds in Yeadon was next on ChatGPT's list of best chippies in Leeds. It said: "Murgatroyds offers a traditional fish and chips experience with both a takeaway and a sit-down restaurant. The fish is always fresh, with a light, crisp batter, and the portions are generous. They also have a varied menu for family dining."

ChatGPT named Skyliner Fish & Chips, Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, as one of the best chippies in Leeds. It said: "Skyliner is known for its award-winning fish and chips, offering light, crispy batter and fluffy chips. This family-run chippy has a loyal following for its friendly service, high-quality ingredients, and consistently delicious meals."

Graveleys Fish and Chips in the White Rose Shopping Centre is named next. ChatGPT said: "Graveley’s serves up traditional fish and chips with a choice of fish (haddock, cod, plaice) and a perfect golden batter. Known for friendly service and fresh ingredients, it’s a reliable spot for classic fish and chips done right."

