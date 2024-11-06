2 . Wetherby Whaler

Wetherby Whaler, located in Wetherby, Pudsey and Guiseley, was also named one of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds by ChatGPT. The AI service said: "A Yorkshire institution, Wetherby Whaler is renowned for its high-quality fish and chips. The Pudsey branch, in particular, offers a nostalgic setting with its retro-style dining area. Known for big portions, crispy batter, and fresh fish, it’s great for families and groups." | Ian McKillop Photo: Ian McKillop