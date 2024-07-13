Whether your preferred cuisine is Italian or Thai, there’s something in our bustling city for you.
Here are our 12 picks for a graduation dinner this year. Where will you be going?
1. Gusto
There are many brilliant Italian restaurants in Leeds to celebrate your special day at. Gusto, in Greek Street, is offering an exclusive set menu for the occasion, with three courses for £36.95. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
2. Riva Blu
Riva Blu, in Park Row, is a fantastic place to visit for your graduation celebrations this year. Enjoy a delicious Italian meal with complimentary glass of fizz for up to six guests. Graduates can also return to any Riva Blu restaurants and enjoy complimentary cocktails when dining with up to six friends over the course of the next three months. | James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Tattu
If Chinese is your preferred cuisine, there is no better place to visit than Tattu, in East Parade, for your graduation meal. The restaurant has launched a new set menu - Wisdom of the Dragon - for the special occasion, with two courses for £28.50 or three courses for £33.50. | James Brown Photo: James Brown
4. Restaurant Bar & Grill
Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, has always been a Leeds-favourite for all celebrations. It is also a great place to visit for graduation dinners. Enjoy a complimentary drink for up to six guests during the meal. | James Hardisty
5. Angelica & Crafthouse
Angelica & Crafthouse, in Trinity Leeds, is another great place to mark the end of your university experience, with gorgeous views of the city we are blessed to call home. All guests will receive a complimentary glass of fizz during their meal. | Angelica Photo: Angelica
6. Browns
Browns, in the Headrow, is another fabulous place for your special day. There are many plant-based options and a dedicated gluten free menu too. | Browns/Google Photo: Browns/Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.