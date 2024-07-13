12 of the best Leeds restaurants for a graduation dinner including Browns

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

Class of 2024, you have made it and now it’s time to celebrate!

There are many brilliant restaurants in Leeds to mark an occasion as special as your graduation at.

Whether your preferred cuisine is Italian or Thai, there’s something in our bustling city for you.

Here are our 12 picks for a graduation dinner this year. Where will you be going?

There are many brilliant Italian restaurants in Leeds to celebrate your special day at. Gusto, in Greek Street, is offering an exclusive set menu for the occasion, with three courses for £36.95.

1. Gusto

There are many brilliant Italian restaurants in Leeds to celebrate your special day at. Gusto, in Greek Street, is offering an exclusive set menu for the occasion, with three courses for £36.95.

Riva Blu, in Park Row, is a fantastic place to visit for your graduation celebrations this year. Enjoy a delicious Italian meal with complimentary glass of fizz for up to six guests. Graduates can also return to any Riva Blu restaurants and enjoy complimentary cocktails when dining with up to six friends over the course of the next three months.

2. Riva Blu

Riva Blu, in Park Row, is a fantastic place to visit for your graduation celebrations this year. Enjoy a delicious Italian meal with complimentary glass of fizz for up to six guests. Graduates can also return to any Riva Blu restaurants and enjoy complimentary cocktails when dining with up to six friends over the course of the next three months.

If Chinese is your preferred cuisine, there is no better place to visit than Tattu, in East Parade, for your graduation meal. The restaurant has launched a new set menu - Wisdom of the Dragon - for the special occasion, with two courses for £28.50 or three courses for £33.50.

3. Tattu

If Chinese is your preferred cuisine, there is no better place to visit than Tattu, in East Parade, for your graduation meal. The restaurant has launched a new set menu - Wisdom of the Dragon - for the special occasion, with two courses for £28.50 or three courses for £33.50.

Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, has always been a Leeds-favourite for all celebrations. It is also a great place to visit for graduation dinners. Enjoy a complimentary drink for up to six guests during the meal.

4. Restaurant Bar & Grill

Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, has always been a Leeds-favourite for all celebrations. It is also a great place to visit for graduation dinners. Enjoy a complimentary drink for up to six guests during the meal.

Angelica & Crafthouse, in Trinity Leeds, is another great place to mark the end of your university experience, with gorgeous views of the city we are blessed to call home. All guests will receive a complimentary glass of fizz during their meal.

5. Angelica & Crafthouse

Angelica & Crafthouse, in Trinity Leeds, is another great place to mark the end of your university experience, with gorgeous views of the city we are blessed to call home. All guests will receive a complimentary glass of fizz during their meal.

Browns, in the Headrow, is another fabulous place for your special day. There are many plant-based options and a dedicated gluten free menu too.

6. Browns

Browns, in the Headrow, is another fabulous place for your special day. There are many plant-based options and a dedicated gluten free menu too.

