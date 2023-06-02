The breweries, SALT Brewing and Ossett Pub Company, jointly invested more than £1m in renovating The Bingley Arms, in Bridge Road. The Georgian building in heart of Horbury is the first collaboration between the two breweries and will be known simply as The Bingley once it reopens.

It was announced this week that the grand reopening will take place on June 23. The renovation included a new bar area, an open mezzanine, Georgian style wooden windows throughout and an open plan street food kitchen. It combines SALT Brewing’s contemporary look with Ossett Pub Company’s traditional features.

Situated between the Calder and Hebble canal and the River Calder, the pub enjoys stunning views of both waterways. The newly constructed front beer garden will seat around 100 customers, with more seating at the rear and decking overlooking the canal. The original ‘Bingley Arms’ stone carved signage has been repainted gold.

The Bingley Arms will reopen as 'The Bingley' later this month. Picture: SALT Brewing.

The Georgian pub has stood on Wakefield’s Horbury Bridge for over 200 years and thousands of commuters pass by every day. The revamped venue will serve SALT Brewing’s award-winning craft beer, alongside traditional cask ales from Ossett Pub Company. There will also be a wide range of spirits, wines from Barrique Fine Wines, cocktails on tap and soft drinks. Asian street food will be up for grabs on the second floor from street food vendor Baobros23, famous in West Yorkshire for its award-winning Asian steamed buns.

Owner Jamie Lawson said: “The reopening of this once extremely popular pub is a key post covid investment for our two breweries, SALT and Ossett. We are so excited to put this landmark pub back on the map after an exciting face lift which will inject new life into the Horbury Bridge community.