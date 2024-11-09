This small pub sits wall to wall with some of Leeds' trendiest spots, yet its cosy charm and unique beer selection help it stand out from the crowd.

The Oakwood section of Roundhay Road boasts an array of brilliant watering holes, restaurants, and independent businesses.

Preston sits next to a number of trendy Oakwood pubs and restaurants. | National World

Amid this lively line up, Preston manages to carve out its own identity.

Inside, Preston is small and contemporary, with a cosy bar in the corner, twinkling fairy lights casting a warm glow, and art that adds character to the walls.

The dog-friendly intimate space is full of busy tables and large windows that, on a packed November evening, fog up with the warmth of guests' lively conversations.

What sets it apart from regular drinking spots is the absence of standard choices like Stella Artois, Strongbow, and Coors Light. Instead, it features an array of lesser-known breweries and North’s own brewery creations.

Preston offers a wide selection of craft beers along with a range of wines. | National World

I decided to try the Pure Pilsner as a starter, intrigued by its unfamiliar name. While nothing too extraordinary, the crisp and refreshing pint went down with ease.

It's worth noting: Preston is not a cheap boozer, but the selection and uniqueness justify the price. After finishing my £5.40 pilsner, I opted for one of the many IPAs the pub stocks. While the drink itself was enjoyable, the £9.40 price tag was less to my liking.

The extensive beer list is complemented by a wide selection of classic and more unique cocktails.

My guest ordered a margarita, describing it as "strong but perhaps overly sweet" compared to a classic. The spicy version on the menu piqued her interest, but unfortunately, the necessary ingredients were out of stock.

We tried the whiskey sour and the margarita. | National World

The wine list is short but sweet featuring a nice selection at average prices. If you are unsure what to order, the bar staff are approachable and happy to help navigate your choices.

Overall, while the drinks were pricier than average, the quality, unique selection, and welcoming atmosphere make it worth the visit. And despite a too-sweet margarita, the fairy lights, foggy windows, and cosy tables make Preston a great spot for an autumn chat.

Factfile

Address: 468 Roundhay Rd, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2HU

Telephone: 0113 517 7493

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, 2pm-11pm; Fri, 2pm-midnight; Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-10.30pm

Website: https://northbar.com/preston-1

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 6/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10