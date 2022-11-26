Located in the former Stew and Oyster in The Calls, SALT will serve cocktails on tap, craft beer and a winter menu with a range of Yorkshire pies. The new bar follows the opening of SALT Oakwood earlier this month, as the Yorkshire brewery expands across the country.

The new Calls Landing venue will serve 20 different tequilas and eight cocktail creations that will be available ‘on tap’ – including the blood orange margarita and pornstar martini. The winter menu will include a range of Yorkshire pies including the classic Steak and ale and chicken and bacon served with all the trimmings. Vegan options also available along with sweet treats including a selection of brownies.

In keeping with the SALT brand, the bar will also serve four cask ales and seven craft beers, including the popular Jute-Session IPA and new refreshing pale ale – Loom and Ossett Brewery’s crisp YON Lager. The former Stew & Oyster is nestled near Ambiente Tapas bar and boasts riverside views.

The new taproom follows the launch of SALT Oakwood, pictured, this month

SALT Founder Jamie Lawson said: “There’s something for everybody at SALT. Our latest venue will feature a bold and vibrant interior design against a backdrop of historic features creating a laid back environment for guests to unwind in. The latest home for all things SALT is the iconic Calls Landing building on the banks of the River Aire.

"The brick-built venue features original steel columns, oak flooring and low ceilings that create a unique welcome. With a host of great pubs in the neighbourhood, come and make Calls Landing a destination to remember.

“We are very proud of how far we have come in such a short time; we have development plans in place to launch more taprooms across England in 2023 but for now we can’t wait to welcome the people of Leeds into our newest venue SALT Calls Landing, just in time for the busy festive season.