Plans to modernise facilities for visitors to the historic Queens Hotel have been approved by the council.

A new coffee bar and breakfast serving area can be installed on the ground floor of the grade-II listed building.

The Queens Hotel in Leeds city centre. | Queens Hotel

A design report said: “This proposal will improve the ground floor and reconfigure the coffee bar location, providing improved access for non-staying visitors.

“Furthermore, the breakfast and dining serveries would benefit from an improved servery provision to accommodate guests at the hotel.”

The scheme would re-locate an existing coffee bar and bring the barber shop space back into use, the report said.

It said: “The existing coffee bar is located close to the reception area, whereas a former barber shop area has remained in its former state and is closed off to the public.”

The art-deco Queens Hotel was opened in 1937 by the Princess Royal and Lord Harewood, and was said to be the first to provide en-suite facilities, the report said.

The council gave listed building consent after deciding the alterations would not harm the character of the building.

Previous upgrades included new lighting and replacement windows.

A council planning report said: “The application relates to proposed internal alterations only, with no changes to the outside of the building.”