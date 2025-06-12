Queens Hotel Leeds: Plans to modernise historic 1930s building with new coffee bar and 'breakfast serving area'
A new coffee bar and breakfast serving area can be installed on the ground floor of the grade-II listed building.
A former barber shop within the 1930s building is set to be converted as part of the project after being given consent by Leeds City Council.
A design report said: “This proposal will improve the ground floor and reconfigure the coffee bar location, providing improved access for non-staying visitors.
“Furthermore, the breakfast and dining serveries would benefit from an improved servery provision to accommodate guests at the hotel.”
Want the latest news sent straight to your phone? Join the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp service - a dedicated channel for breaking news in Leeds
The scheme would re-locate an existing coffee bar and bring the barber shop space back into use, the report said.
It said: “The existing coffee bar is located close to the reception area, whereas a former barber shop area has remained in its former state and is closed off to the public.”
The art-deco Queens Hotel was opened in 1937 by the Princess Royal and Lord Harewood, and was said to be the first to provide en-suite facilities, the report said.
The council gave listed building consent after deciding the alterations would not harm the character of the building.
Previous upgrades included new lighting and replacement windows.
A council planning report said: “The application relates to proposed internal alterations only, with no changes to the outside of the building.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.