A Leeds hotel has earned a spot on The Sunday Times' prestigious list of the 100 best places to stay in the UK.

The Queens, a historic hotel overlooking City Square, was the only venue in West Yorkshire to receive the recognition, ranking 76th on the newspaper’s annual 2025 list.

While the selection included several high-end hotels in North Yorkshire, The Queens stood out as a key destination in Leeds.

Among the regional highlights was Saltmoore in Whitby, which was crowned the UK’s best beach hotel.

Describing The Queens, The Sunday Times praised its grandeur and timeless appeal: “Big, bold and stately, the Queens holds court over the centre of Leeds like the grande dame she was intended to be when built in 1937.

“Back then, with her art deco lines, pearly-grey stone façade, polished wood and mirrored interiors, she was the place to stay.

“Fast-forward several decades and an expensive buff and shine has brought her zipping into the 21st century without losing an iota of old-world glamour. “

The review also highlighted its modern touches, calling it an “ideal base” for visitors exploring Leeds’ cultural scene, boutique shops, and top dining spots.

With stylish, airy rooms, a sophisticated cocktail bar, and a chic circular restaurant, the hotel retains its classic charm while embracing contemporary luxury.

Scoring an impressive 8 out of 10 overall, The Queens received top marks for its central location and an 8 for its rooms and suites.

Its restaurant earned a 7, with The Sunday Times stating: “The setting for dinner is alluring; the bar and restaurant are sultry affairs of dark wood panelling, palm-frond wall panels, and rattan-back chairs.

“It cries out for cocktails at the mirror-backed, marble-topped bar - perhaps a classic sidecar or whisky sour - before sliding down the steps to the rotunda-style restaurant.

“At the time of writing, the menu was concise, modest, and Asian-tinged: think chicken gyozas or sea bream in red Thai curry sauce, alongside classic options like steaks, seafood linguine, and Caesar salad.”