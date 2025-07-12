Outlaws Yacht Club review: I visited the Leeds city centre bar with its own record store and hair salon
Outlaw's Yacht Club, on New York Street, may be positioned just a stone's throw away from Leeds Bus Station, but its ideal location and eye-catching interior are just two of its standout features.
The venue, which opened in 2012, is renowned for its unique character and also houses a record store and hair salon.
While I visited the bar on a sunny July evening, I was pleasantly surprised to discover I had arrived just in time for its happy hour.
I quickly ordered myself up a cold Leeds-based Northern Monk lager, to quench my thirst from the recent heatwave, while my guest opted for a house red wine, which she said was equally enjoyable.
Known for its extensive array of cocktails, in particular its signature Bloody Mary, my guest and I both decided that it was still too early in the working week to be living it up.
That being said, our drinks didn’t last long in the summer heat and we soon ordered ourselves up another Northern Monk lager and this time a cider - as a cooler alternative.
The bar features a limited but still sun-laden outdoor seating area, while inside we were greeted by greenery, cosy warm-toned couches, and disco balls.
I’ll admit to not being much of a vinyl's aficionado so I resisted the urge to browse; but for anyone looking for a unique drinking experience, Outlaw's Yacht Club is certainly worth the visit.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Factfile
Address: 38 New York St, Leeds LS2 7DY
Telephone: 0113 234 6998
Opening hours: Monday-Wednesday: 11am-11pm, Thursday-Saturday: 11am-12am, Sunday: 1pm-9pm.
Scores
Drinks: 8/10
Atmosphere: 7/10
Service: 8/10
Total: 8/10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.