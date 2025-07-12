Outlaws Yacht Club review: I visited the Leeds city centre bar with its own record store and hair salon

By YEP Reviewer
Published 12th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
I ventured down Lower Kirkgate, in the city centre, and found myself drinking at a Leeds pub that is truly one of a kind.

Outlaw's Yacht Club, on New York Street, may be positioned just a stone's throw away from Leeds Bus Station, but its ideal location and eye-catching interior are just two of its standout features.

The venue, which opened in 2012, is renowned for its unique character and also houses a record store and hair salon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Outlaws Yacht Club is renowned for its unique character and blend of businesses in house.placeholder image
Outlaws Yacht Club is renowned for its unique character and blend of businesses in house. | Simon Hulme

While I visited the bar on a sunny July evening, I was pleasantly surprised to discover I had arrived just in time for its happy hour.

I quickly ordered myself up a cold Leeds-based Northern Monk lager, to quench my thirst from the recent heatwave, while my guest opted for a house red wine, which she said was equally enjoyable.

Known for its extensive array of cocktails, in particular its signature Bloody Mary, my guest and I both decided that it was still too early in the working week to be living it up.

That being said, our drinks didn’t last long in the summer heat and we soon ordered ourselves up another Northern Monk lager and this time a cider - as a cooler alternative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bar features a limited but still sun-laden outdoor seating area, while inside we were greeted by greenery, cosy warm-toned couches, and disco balls.

I’ll admit to not being much of a vinyl's aficionado so I resisted the urge to browse; but for anyone looking for a unique drinking experience, Outlaw's Yacht Club is certainly worth the visit.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Factfile

Address: 38 New York St, Leeds LS2 7DY

Telephone: 0113 234 6998

Opening hours: Monday-Wednesday: 11am-11pm, Thursday-Saturday: 11am-12am, Sunday: 1pm-9pm.

Website: http://outlawsyachtclub.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/OYC_Menu-_Jan-2017.pdf

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 8/10

Total: 8/10

Related topics:LeedsBeerfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice