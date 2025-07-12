I ventured down Lower Kirkgate, in the city centre, and found myself drinking at a Leeds pub that is truly one of a kind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outlaw's Yacht Club, on New York Street, may be positioned just a stone's throw away from Leeds Bus Station, but its ideal location and eye-catching interior are just two of its standout features.

The venue, which opened in 2012, is renowned for its unique character and also houses a record store and hair salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlaws Yacht Club is renowned for its unique character and blend of businesses in house. | Simon Hulme

While I visited the bar on a sunny July evening, I was pleasantly surprised to discover I had arrived just in time for its happy hour.

I quickly ordered myself up a cold Leeds-based Northern Monk lager, to quench my thirst from the recent heatwave, while my guest opted for a house red wine, which she said was equally enjoyable.

Known for its extensive array of cocktails, in particular its signature Bloody Mary, my guest and I both decided that it was still too early in the working week to be living it up.

That being said, our drinks didn’t last long in the summer heat and we soon ordered ourselves up another Northern Monk lager and this time a cider - as a cooler alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar features a limited but still sun-laden outdoor seating area, while inside we were greeted by greenery, cosy warm-toned couches, and disco balls.

I’ll admit to not being much of a vinyl's aficionado so I resisted the urge to browse; but for anyone looking for a unique drinking experience, Outlaw's Yacht Club is certainly worth the visit.

Factfile

Address: 38 New York St, Leeds LS2 7DY

Telephone: 0113 234 6998

Opening hours: Monday-Wednesday: 11am-11pm, Thursday-Saturday: 11am-12am, Sunday: 1pm-9pm.

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 8/10

Total: 8/10