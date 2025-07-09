A fan-favourite curry venue inside Leeds’s Northern Monk Refectory has announced its shock closure.

Jah Jyot Leeds, located inside Northern Monk Refectory on Marshall Mill, will close with immediate effect.

Taking to Instagram, head chef Ranie Sirah, explained that the difficult decision comes as a result of “personal circumstances and declining health.”

He said: “Due to personal circumstances and declining health, we have agreed to end on what has been the BEST time of my life. The team at Northern Monk and the whole JAH JYOT team have been nothing but exceptional in every way.

“Unfortunately however, they also say that all good things must come to an end and that for me is this point.”

Ranie offered a “huge thank you” to all his customers and supporters as he draws the curtain on what he described as “magnificent times.”

A replacement vendor is expected to be announced by Northern Monk in due course.