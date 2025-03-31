Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Yorkshire bakery chain has opened its first site in Leeds.

Le Croissant, part of the renowned Cawa Coffee group, opened today (Monday, March 31) at Leeds City Bus Station.

The new takeaway is the seventh venture for the Sheffield-based brand, which already has successful locations across Sheffield, Chesterfield, and Nottingham.

Speaking ahead of its opening, Business Development Director Deon Jacobs, said: “We are actively looking at growing the franchise business to 10 venues over the next 12 months and to 30 in the next 24 to 36 months.

“We bake fresh at our bakery in Sheffield and deliver to our shops seven days a week. We also roast our own coffee, which makes us unique in this industry.”

Le Croissant has gained a reputation for its innovative and high-quality offerings, including its famous Fish Finger Croissant, Wagyu Beef Burger Croissant, and Kebab Croissant, alongside a selection of sweet croissants.

With a focus on quality, convenience, and unique menu offerings, the popular bakery’s arrival in Leeds is set to delight commuters and food lovers alike.