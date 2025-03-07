Apollonis, which recently opened its doors on Duncan Street in Leeds city centre, is the latest venture from partners Sara Tola and Rruzhdi Molla, who have been serving up Greek delicacies for the past four years at their hugely successful first location in Halifax.
Now they’ve brought their winning formula to Leeds, our photographer paid the team a visit and took these fantastic photos that capture a true taste of Greece. Here are 20 of the best pictures -
1. Apollonis
Apollonis recently opened its doors on Duncan Street, serving dishes that transport diners straight to the Mediterranean. | Tony Johnson
2. Apollonis
The new opening on Duncan Street is the latest venture from partners Sara Tola and Rruzhdi Molla, who have been serving up Greek delicacies for the past four years at their hugely successful first location in Halifax. | Tony Johnson
3. Apollonis
Now, the team bringing the same winning formula to Leeds, offering customers a true taste of Greece with a menu of classic dishes, freshly prepared by a team of experienced Greek chefs. | Tony Johnson
4. Apollonis
Apollonis prides itself on authenticity, with almost all of its ingredients – from pitta breads to drinks – imported directly from Greece. | Tony Johnson
5. Apollonis
Staff members Zain Ali, Ervin Duka, Rruzhdi Molla and Thomas Xhallo. | Tony Johnson
6. Apollonis
The team’s dedication to using traditional ingredients ensures that every dish delivers an authentic taste experience. | Tony Johnson