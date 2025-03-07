20 mouth-watering pictures inside new Greek restaurant Apollonis on Duncan Street in Leeds city centre

Mouth-watering new photos inside an attractive new Greek restaurant showcase the delicious Mediterranean dishes on offer.

Apollonis, which recently opened its doors on Duncan Street in Leeds city centre, is the latest venture from partners Sara Tola and Rruzhdi Molla, who have been serving up Greek delicacies for the past four years at their hugely successful first location in Halifax.

Now they’ve brought their winning formula to Leeds, our photographer paid the team a visit and took these fantastic photos that capture a true taste of Greece. Here are 20 of the best pictures -

Apollonis recently opened its doors on Duncan Street, serving dishes that transport diners straight to the Mediterranean.

1. Apollonis

Apollonis recently opened its doors on Duncan Street, serving dishes that transport diners straight to the Mediterranean. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The new opening on Duncan Street is the latest venture from partners Sara Tola and Rruzhdi Molla, who have been serving up Greek delicacies for the past four years at their hugely successful first location in Halifax.

2. Apollonis

The new opening on Duncan Street is the latest venture from partners Sara Tola and Rruzhdi Molla, who have been serving up Greek delicacies for the past four years at their hugely successful first location in Halifax. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Now, the team bringing the same winning formula to Leeds, offering customers a true taste of Greece with a menu of classic dishes, freshly prepared by a team of experienced Greek chefs.

3. Apollonis

Now, the team bringing the same winning formula to Leeds, offering customers a true taste of Greece with a menu of classic dishes, freshly prepared by a team of experienced Greek chefs. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Apollonis prides itself on authenticity, with almost all of its ingredients – from pitta breads to drinks – imported directly from Greece.

4. Apollonis

Apollonis prides itself on authenticity, with almost all of its ingredients – from pitta breads to drinks – imported directly from Greece. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Staff members Zain Ali, Ervin Duka, Rruzhdi Molla and Thomas Xhallo.

5. Apollonis

Staff members Zain Ali, Ervin Duka, Rruzhdi Molla and Thomas Xhallo. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The team’s dedication to using traditional ingredients ensures that every dish delivers an authentic taste experience.

6. Apollonis

The team’s dedication to using traditional ingredients ensures that every dish delivers an authentic taste experience. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice