A Leeds pub has been crowned the best beer garden in the UK for the second year running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood has been named Best Pub Garden at the 2025 Great British Pub Awards, repeating its win from last year.

The Stonegate Group pub impressed judges at the awards ceremony held at First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds on September 24, thanks to its 400-capacity outdoor space featuring a marquee, heated lodge, wildlife pond, and children’s play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Myrtle Tavern officially has the UK's best beer garden for the second year in a row. | National World

Publican Scott Westlake described the back-to-back win as “incredible” and a testament to the dedication of the pub’s team.

He said: We’re so proud to have been recognised again on a national stage – it’s a testament to our team’s hard work and passion, and especially to my dad Pete, who, since retiring, has devoted countless hours to tending and caring for the garden along with his brother Mick and their friend John.

“It really is a labour of love, and we’re thrilled that our guests and the industry can see that too.”

Myrtle Tavern publican Scott Westlake said the award was a testament to the team's hard work. | National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the Yorkshire Evening Post awarded Myrtle Tavern a 9.5/10 score, praising its beautiful surroundings, wide drink selection, and “fabulous” staff.

Read our full review here: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/myrtle-tavern-meanwood-review-5080281