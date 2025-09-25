The Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood: Leeds pub named best beer garden in the UK for second consecutive year
The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood has been named Best Pub Garden at the 2025 Great British Pub Awards, repeating its win from last year.
The Stonegate Group pub impressed judges at the awards ceremony held at First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds on September 24, thanks to its 400-capacity outdoor space featuring a marquee, heated lodge, wildlife pond, and children’s play area.
Publican Scott Westlake described the back-to-back win as “incredible” and a testament to the dedication of the pub’s team.
He said: We’re so proud to have been recognised again on a national stage – it’s a testament to our team’s hard work and passion, and especially to my dad Pete, who, since retiring, has devoted countless hours to tending and caring for the garden along with his brother Mick and their friend John.
“It really is a labour of love, and we’re thrilled that our guests and the industry can see that too.”
Earlier this year, the Yorkshire Evening Post awarded Myrtle Tavern a 9.5/10 score, praising its beautiful surroundings, wide drink selection, and “fabulous” staff.
Read our full review here: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/myrtle-tavern-meanwood-review-5080281