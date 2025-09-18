A historic village pub in Leeds is set to undergo a major £420,000 refurbishment that will transform it into a top-quality country pub boasting great food, a stand-out garden and major events.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Inn, located on Eccup Lane, on the outskirts of Leeds, will close on September 29 to undergo a £420,000 refurbishment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new operator Scott Westlake, who runs the award-winning Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood.

The pub, which is believed to date back to the late 1700s, will reopen in mid-November, under the leadership of former Myrtle Tavern manager Kyle Henderson, and create 15 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New operator Scott Westlake, who grew up in Meanwood and has fond memories of family visits to The New Inn as a youngster, has described the move a “dream come true.”

The New Inn, located on Eccup Lane, on the outskirts of Leeds, will close on September 29 to undergo a major £420,000 refurbishment. | Star Pubs/Dean Atkins

“The New Inn has always been on my radar; it’s the only other pub I’d want. Back in the day it was the place to go – the food was fantastic, and it was famous for amazing events, like an annual biker rally,” Scott said.

“It’s a very special place – only 20 minutes from the centre of Leeds but like being right out in the country. I hope to do it justice and put it back on the map.”

The overhaul will completely renovate the outside of the tired pub, repainting it, adding new signage and lighting and sprucing up the large car park. The massive garden will be laid out to make the most of the stunning countryside views and will have areas for diners, dog walkers and families. A children’s farm-themed play area is planned as part of a second phase of works for summer 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The internal makeover will upgrade The New Inn to a high standard throughout, whilst bringing out all its rustic charm and restoring features like old flagstone floors, wood beams and the Yorkshire stone fireplace. The new décor will have a timeless country feel, incorporating heritage colours and farmhouse-style furniture that has been upcycled or sourced from auction houses and antique shops.

To cater for all, the pub will have a spacious bar and a 55-seater dining room. Other improvements include revamping the toilets and doubling the size of the kitchen to enable the pub to focus on freshly prepared food, made from scratch.

Star Pubs’ business development manager for Leeds, Jay Weir, saif: “We’re delighted to be investing in such a lovely old pub. Scott has a great track record, and his service and standards are second to none. People are in for a treat with all his plans, and it should feel like Christmas has come early when The New Inn reopens.

“As a local resident myself, I’m very excited. It will be a great destination for people from across Leeds and the wider region as well as visitors to nearby attractions like Eccup Reservoir and Harewood House.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overhaul will completely renovate the outside of the tired pub, repainting it, adding new signage and lighting and sprucing up the large car park. | Star Pubs

The menu will include pub classics - such as burgers, fresh fish & chips and homemade steak & ale pie, lunchtime soups and gourmet sandwiches, and a seasonal specials board. As at The Myrtle Tavern, generously portioned Sunday roasts will be a speciality, and children will be offered small portions of adult dishes.

Where possible the pub will source ingredients locally, and there are even plans for herb and veg patch to supply the kitchen down the line. The New Inn will stock three Yorkshire cask ales - including one from Kirkstall Brewery - and coffee from Leeds-based Castroni Coffee. Dogs will receive a warm welcome, too, with bowls of water and treats on the house.

The New Inn will also play host to a number of big on events. On the cards for next year are a country music festival and a biker rally in addition to bumper celebrations at Halloween and Christmas. Christmas 2025, however, will be a more modest affair, with tasteful decorations and festive specials.