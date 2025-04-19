Myrtle Tavern Meanwood: I tried the Leeds pub with the ‘best beer garden in the UK’ - it’s worth the hype
Positioned on the edge of woodland, close to the Meanwood Valley Trail, the charming north Leeds venue has the rustic feel of a country pub - despite being minutes away from the bustling centre of Meanwood.
The beautifully-landscaped beer garden boasts a wildlife pond, greenhouse and potting sheds, as well as a fantastic children’s play area. There’s a garden marquee and charming Alpine lodge, which can both be booked out for private events.
It’s no wonder, then, that the Myrtle Tavern’s pub garden was crowned the best in the UK at the Great British Pub Awards 2024.
We visited on a sunny Sunday afternoon and the place was heaving inside and out, with the indescribable buzz in the air that arrives with the first signs of summer.
After a little wait, we pounced on a table outside. A warning - booking is essential for the Myrtle’s famed Sunday roasts, and tables usually fly out days in advance.
There was a small queue at the bar, but the staff were fabulous, and a credit to the pub, managing time for a chat with customers while flying through orders with ease.
There’s a decent range of beers - your standard lagers, including Moretti, Fosters and John Smith’s, as well as a few local ales. There’s also an extensive wine list and a good range of spirits on offer.
My Guinness-loving other half was thrilled to see both standard draught and extra cold on offer, and very amused when his pint arrived with a picture of my face in the foam - you can upload any picture using a QR code to customise the drink, a fun touch. The Guinness was poured perfectly, passing the ‘tilt test’ with flying colours.
I opted for a pint of Kirkstall’s Three Swords, a crisp, refreshing pale ale which went down perfectly in the sun. For our second round, it was a diet coke for me and a pint of Neck Oil for him, an easy-drinking session IPA.
Our total bill came to just under £21, around what we’d expect for north Leeds, and the beautiful surroundings and wonderful staff made it worth every penny.
The Myrtle Tavern has enjoyed national acclaim over the last few years - including being named one of the UK’s best 'hidden gems'.
And I can confidently say that it lived up to the hype.
Factfile
Address: Myrtle Tavern, Parkside Road, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4NE
Opening hours: Mon-Tues, 3pm-10pm; Weds, noon-10pm; Thurs-Sat, noon-11pm; Sun, noon-9pm.
Website: www.myrtletavern.co.uk
Drinks: 9/10
Value: 9/10
Atmosphere: 10/10
Service: 10/10
