A popular north Leeds pub has claimed a coveted title at one of the “most prestigious awards in the industry”.

Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood, Leeds, won the the prize for “Best Pub Garden” at the 2024 Great British Pub Awards (GBPA) on Tuesday (September 17), impressing judges with its popular outdoor space.

The GBPA commemorates the finest in the pub industry, with hundreds of public houses from all corners of the UK competing in various categories, all going through a meticulous four-step judging process before being shortlisted.

Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood has been crowned "Best Pub Garden" at the 2024 Great British Pub Awards.

Myrtle Tavern, which is run by Stonegate Group, stood out in the “Best Pub Garden” category, and claimed the award at a ceremony at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on Tuesday.

Scott Westlake, publican of the Myrtle Tavern, said: “We’re really proud to have been named the best pub garden in the UK.

“It’s been a real labour of love, and this award is a testament to the hard work of our team and my dad Pete, who since retiring has spent hours maintaining and loving the garden along with his brother Mick.

“We’ve always strived to create a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy, and it’s fantastic to see that recognised by the industry on a national stage.”

The beer garden beat hundreds of other public houses from around the UK competing for the title.

At the time, Mr Westlake told the Yorkshire Evening Post how the news came as a “pleasant surprise”

He added: "Anything like that can be potentially good for attracting new customers and it’s good for staff as well because they have worked really hard and deserve the recognition.”