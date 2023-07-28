There is a fish and chip shop in every corner of the city – and here’s what customers had to say about the best of them.
1. Best fish and chip shops in Leeds
Here are 11 of the best fish and chip places in Leeds - according to Google reviews. Photo: Google/NW
2. Portside Fish and Chips, Moortown
Portside Fish and Chips, Moortown, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 197 Google reviews. A customer at Portside said: "Brilliant service! Almost enjoyed the service more than the delicious food! The girl that served me was lovely and very easy to communicate with Can’t go wrong with some battered fish, chips, and friendly faces. Highly recommend!" Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley
Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley, has a rating of 4.6 from 366 Google reviews. A customer at Ritz Fisheries said: "Best fish and chips around, good portions, crispy batter, nice chips and the curry sauce just completes it. Staff are friendly and polite. Prices very competitive." Photo: Google
4. Cardigan Fish Bar, Burley
Cardigan Fish Bar, Burley, has a rating of 4.7 from 473 Google reviews. A customer at Cardigan Fish and Bar said: "Absolutely lovely fish & chips and even lovelier staff! Great service and quality of food. Everything given was hot and fresh. Great value for the price and amount of food. I will also be coming back and telling all my friends!" Photo: Google