Leeds fish and chip shops: 11 of the best chippies according to Google reviews including Woodside and Shadwell

There is a fish and chip shop in every corner of the city – and here’s what customers had to say about the best of them.
By Geha Pandey
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Leeds chippies have been recognised as among the best in the country. Earlier this year, The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey and the Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet were named among the top 10 eateries at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Here are 11 of the best-rated fish and chip shops – according to Google reviews – and what customers had to say about their food.

1. Best fish and chip shops in Leeds

Here are 11 of the best fish and chip places in Leeds - according to Google reviews. Photo: Google/NW

Portside Fish and Chips, Moortown, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 197 Google reviews. A customer at Portside said: "Brilliant service! Almost enjoyed the service more than the delicious food! The girl that served me was lovely and very easy to communicate with Can’t go wrong with some battered fish, chips, and friendly faces. Highly recommend!"

2. Portside Fish and Chips, Moortown

Portside Fish and Chips, Moortown, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 197 Google reviews. A customer at Portside said: "Brilliant service! Almost enjoyed the service more than the delicious food! The girl that served me was lovely and very easy to communicate with Can’t go wrong with some battered fish, chips, and friendly faces. Highly recommend!" Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley, has a rating of 4.6 from 366 Google reviews. A customer at Ritz Fisheries said: "Best fish and chips around, good portions, crispy batter, nice chips and the curry sauce just completes it. Staff are friendly and polite. Prices very competitive."

3. Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley

Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley, has a rating of 4.6 from 366 Google reviews. A customer at Ritz Fisheries said: "Best fish and chips around, good portions, crispy batter, nice chips and the curry sauce just completes it. Staff are friendly and polite. Prices very competitive." Photo: Google

Cardigan Fish Bar, Burley, has a rating of 4.7 from 473 Google reviews. A customer at Cardigan Fish and Bar said: "Absolutely lovely fish & chips and even lovelier staff! Great service and quality of food. Everything given was hot and fresh. Great value for the price and amount of food. I will also be coming back and telling all my friends!"

4. Cardigan Fish Bar, Burley

Cardigan Fish Bar, Burley, has a rating of 4.7 from 473 Google reviews. A customer at Cardigan Fish and Bar said: "Absolutely lovely fish & chips and even lovelier staff! Great service and quality of food. Everything given was hot and fresh. Great value for the price and amount of food. I will also be coming back and telling all my friends!" Photo: Google

