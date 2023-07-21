There is no doubt that curry has become a staple of many a dinner out – and Leeds has it all.
1. Best places to get a curry in Leeds
Here are the best places to get a curry in Leeds - according to customer reviews. Photo: NW
2. Tharavadu
Tharavadu, city centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,540 Google reviews. A customer said: "Tasty, hearty dishes from Kerala. The curries are great. Friendly staff and attentive services. We tried Lamb Curry, Chicken Curry and the Biryani. All prepared taste with full spices kicks. Also, the signature Fish Curry Grilled in Banana Leaf is a must." Photo: Simon Hulme
3. De Baga
De Baga, Headingley, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 359 Google reviews - and the restaurant has a second branch in Chapel Allerton (pictured). A customer at De Baga said: "Fantastic meal, everything beautifully presented and very authentic. Best curry I’ve had in a long time. Recommend the mutton!" Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. MyLahore
MyLahore, off Kirkstall Road, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,227 Google reviews. A customer said: "Had a great meal! Our waiter Khizer was very friendly and attentive. They have a good range of dishes for an affordable price. Would recommend! Got the Rogan Josh, Biryani and the Cheesy Keema Samosas." Photo: Google