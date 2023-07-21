4 . MyLahore

MyLahore, off Kirkstall Road, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,227 Google reviews. A customer said: "Had a great meal! Our waiter Khizer was very friendly and attentive. They have a good range of dishes for an affordable price. Would recommend! Got the Rogan Josh, Biryani and the Cheesy Keema Samosas." Photo: Google