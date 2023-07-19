Lala’s, which has a branch in Pudsey, and Prashad, in Drighlington, were both recognised in the fourth annual event. The awards were set up to celebrate the city’s vibrant curry sector, with thousands of entries across eight categories.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Bradford Hotel on Monday July 10, hosted by Citizen Khan star and Celebrity Masterchef contestant Abdullah Afzal. Seven categories were judged by industry experts, while the People’s Choice Award was decided by public vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vegetarian restaurant Prashad won the Best Marketing and Best Restaurant, Judge’s Choice, awards. From its beginnings as a deli in Bradford to one of the most prestigious Indian restaurants in the country, the Drighlington venue blends traditional Gujarati cuisine with modern techniques and seasonal Yorkshire produce.

Junior Rashid, of Lala's, and Minal Patel, head chef at Prashad, which have both scooped accolades in the Bradford Curry Awards 2023 (Photo by Junior Rashid/National World)

The restaurant is run by Bobby and head chef Minal Patel, who has led the restaurant’s development after her parents-in-law, Prashad’s founders, took her under their wing. Minal was responsible for developing the well-loved, seven-course tasting menu to resounding success.

Also among the winners were Lala’s Leeds and Bradford, which scooped the special Platinum Game Changer award. The restaurant, which has branches across West Yorkshire, was praised for transforming the curry sector through its innovative methods, exceptional service and quality of food.

The founder and director of the Bradford Curry Awards, Fatima Patel, presented the award. She said: “We always like to see what people are doing in the industry. Whether they are making a difference in terms of community or if they are doing something innovative with their plate. Hard work should be recognised regardless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lala’s Junior Rashid said: “To be acknowledged as a Game Changer in this dynamic industry, among industry pioneers and trailblazers, who came before me, is an incredible privilege. I must also extend my gratitude to the esteemed panel of judges who saw something unique and transformative in my contributions.