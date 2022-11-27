The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey and the Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet are competing in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023. Last month, the chippies were announced as top 20 finalists for Takeaway of the Year – and both eateries have now made the final 10.

Two other Yorkshire chippies, Whiteheads Fish and Chips in Hornsea and Auckley Friery in Doncaster, have also made the top 10 list, making Yorkshire the front-runner to take the 2023 trophy.

The top ten takeaways from across the UK will now be judged further by an anonymous panel of industry experts, to finalise the top five, then top three, before announcing the winner at The National Fish and Chip Awards 2023. Hosted by The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the ceremony will take place on February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet and The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey have been named among the top 10 takeaways in the UK

The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey is consistently ranked as one of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds on TripAdvisor, with customers praising the fresh fish, crispy batter and fluffy chips. The Fish Bank has received similarly glowing praise, with one customer saying it was “probably the best fish and chips I have ever had”.