National Fish and Chip Awards 2023: Leeds chippies Bearded Sailor and Fish Bank make top 10 finalists
Two Leeds chippies have been named among the 10 best fish and chip takeaways in the UK.
The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey and the Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet are competing in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023. Last month, the chippies were announced as top 20 finalists for Takeaway of the Year – and both eateries have now made the final 10.
Two other Yorkshire chippies, Whiteheads Fish and Chips in Hornsea and Auckley Friery in Doncaster, have also made the top 10 list, making Yorkshire the front-runner to take the 2023 trophy.
The top ten takeaways from across the UK will now be judged further by an anonymous panel of industry experts, to finalise the top five, then top three, before announcing the winner at The National Fish and Chip Awards 2023. Hosted by The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the ceremony will take place on February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.
The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey is consistently ranked as one of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds on TripAdvisor, with customers praising the fresh fish, crispy batter and fluffy chips. The Fish Bank has received similarly glowing praise, with one customer saying it was “probably the best fish and chips I have ever had”.
NFFF president Andrew Crook said: “It was a tricky job whittling down the top twenty to the top ten, but the chosen takeaways have demonstrated a clear reason as to why they are deserving of this accolade. All finalists should be extremely proud and our judges are looking forward to getting stuck into the next set of judging.”