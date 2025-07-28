Rabbit Hole Coffee: Leeds cafe to open second permanent shop in 'stunning' Otley after Moortown success
Rabbit Hole Coffee, which has its flagship store on Stainburn Parade in Moortown, will open its second permanent location in Otley later this year.
The business, founded by Ste Thomas, announced the news on Instagram, confirming it had secured the keys to a unit on Boroughgate.
He said: “We’re approaching [three] years open on Stainburn Parade. When we first opened it marked the start of a dream. As we celebrate getting the keys for our second bricks and mortar shop it marks progress.”
Rabbit Hole has built a loyal following for its signature coffee and creative sandwich menu, which a Yorkshire Evening Post reviewer described as among the best in Leeds.
While a pop-up in Harvey Nichols’ Victoria Quarter space closed earlier this year, Rabbit Hole continues to run a residency at Leeds Beckett’s School of Arts.
Ste added: “Otley is a place my grandparents used to take me and my brother on market days sometimes or if I'd pulled a sickie from school I tagged along with them to get their ‘fridge bits’.
“It’s got a great buzz about it, and it’s just a stunning place to be. I’m buzzing to be a part of the Otley community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.