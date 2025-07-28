Rabbit Hole Coffee: Leeds cafe to open second permanent shop in 'stunning' Otley after Moortown success

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
A celebrated coffee brand is to open a new outpost in a town near Leeds, the team have revealed.

Rabbit Hole Coffee, which has its flagship store on Stainburn Parade in Moortown, will open its second permanent location in Otley later this year.

Rabbit Hole Coffee previously had a pop-up cafe adjoining Harvey Nichols in the Victoria Quarter.placeholder image
Rabbit Hole Coffee previously had a pop-up cafe adjoining Harvey Nichols in the Victoria Quarter. | National World

The business, founded by Ste Thomas, announced the news on Instagram, confirming it had secured the keys to a unit on Boroughgate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We’re approaching [three] years open on Stainburn Parade. When we first opened it marked the start of a dream. As we celebrate getting the keys for our second bricks and mortar shop it marks progress.”

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Rabbit Hole has built a loyal following for its signature coffee and creative sandwich menu, which a Yorkshire Evening Post reviewer described as among the best in Leeds.

While a pop-up in Harvey Nichols’ Victoria Quarter space closed earlier this year, Rabbit Hole continues to run a residency at Leeds Beckett’s School of Arts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ste added: “Otley is a place my grandparents used to take me and my brother on market days sometimes or if I'd pulled a sickie from school I tagged along with them to get their ‘fridge bits’.

“It’s got a great buzz about it, and it’s just a stunning place to be. I’m buzzing to be a part of the Otley community.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice