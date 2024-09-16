Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved coffee shop in Leeds has hopped into a new pop-up in the city - and it's open to the public from today (September 16).

Rabbit Hole Coffee, which has popular outposts in the Victoria Quarter and in Moortown, announced their latest residency this weekend.

It has seen the team open a brand new pop-up inside the Leeds Beckett School of Arts, which is hoped will become a haven for both students and locals.

Kicking the new venture off today with a “dry run”, there will be 100 free coffees up for grabs to celebrate the occasion.

Owner Ste Thomas couldn’t contain his excitement in announcing the pop-up on Instagram, where he described the cafe space as “MIIIIINT”.

Located on the lower ground floor of the university campus, it will serve up Rabbit Hole's signature coffee, alongside a sandwich menu which our reviewer previously described as among the best in Leeds.

The Instagram post said: “We aim to give the students there the best possible experience, they're coming to a new city and it's important to have a place to feel relaxed and safe.

“It's also an open campus, so we invite as many of our wonderful customers down to check out this aesthetically pleasing building.”

The pop-up will be open during term times from 8am to 2pm, from Monday to Friday.