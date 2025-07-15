31 meticulous photos take you back to Moortown in the 1990s

This meaningful collection of photo memories celebrates life in Moortown during the 1990s.

The gallery features local landmarks, shops and pubs and is packed with familiar faces which help showcase and champion a sense of community and pride throughout a decade of change and challenges for the suburb. It was a decade which featured the opening of a major health and fitness centre in the community and a well-known religious landmark demolished after it was gutted by fire. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Chef Adrian Cole and bar supervisor Ann Cawley outside The Chained Bull in October 1996.

1. Moortown in the 1990s

Chef Adrian Cole and bar supervisor Ann Cawley outside The Chained Bull in October 1996.

Councillor Linda Middleton, the Lord Mayor of Leeds, and George Graham, manager of Leeds United football club, cut the tape at the opening ceremony of the David Lloyd Leisure Club on Tongue Lane in October 1997.

2. Moortown in the 1990s

Councillor Linda Middleton, the Lord Mayor of Leeds, and George Graham, manager of Leeds United football club, cut the tape at the opening ceremony of the David Lloyd Leisure Club on Tongue Lane in October 1997.

March 1999 and Maureen Jowitt who founded the Moortown Community Shop was set to receive a 'Woman in the Community' award from Soroptimist International.

3. Moortown in the 1990s

March 1999 and Maureen Jowitt who founded the Moortown Community Shop was set to receive a 'Woman in the Community' award from Soroptimist International.

A new teaching block was opened at Highfield Primary School in November 1995. Pictured, from left, is deputy head Jan Galling, the lady Mayoress of Leeds Marjorie Rushworth, headteacher Paul Tindle and Ann O'Brien, chair of Governors with pupils.

4. Moortown in the 1990s

A new teaching block was opened at Highfield Primary School in November 1995. Pictured, from left, is deputy head Jan Galling, the lady Mayoress of Leeds Marjorie Rushworth, headteacher Paul Tindle and Ann O'Brien, chair of Governors with pupils.

Inside Cohen's Pharmacy on Harrogate Road in November 1996.

5. Moortown in the 1990s

Inside Cohen's Pharmacy on Harrogate Road in November 1996.

The David Lloyd Centre at Moortown under construction in March 1997.

6. Moortown in the 1990s

The David Lloyd Centre at Moortown under construction in March 1997.

