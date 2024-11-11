Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular restaurant chain has chosen Leeds for its first site in the north.

Caffè Concerto is set to open in the former Tommy Hilfiger unit in Victoria Gate on Friday November 22.

Founded in London in 1996, Caffè Concerto is renowned for its Italian-inspired menu, opulent cake displays and live music events.

The new 2000 sq ft restaurant, which has 138 covers and plenty of seating outdoors, features the brand’s signature luxurious decor, featuring chandeliers, velvet upholstery and brass detailing creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere.

Caffè Concerto director, Maher Al Hajjar, said: “We're incredibly excited to be opening our first restaurant in Yorkshire, in Leeds. At Caffè Concerto we promise an irresistible allure with a carefully selected menu, delicious cakes and an exquisite wine selection, which we think the people of Leeds will love.

“The decision to open in Leeds, particularly in Victoria Gate, was influenced by the area’s vibrant atmosphere and the opportunity to bring Caffè Concerto’s unique and elegant dining experience to a completely new audience.”

Diners can expect a bespoke menu featuring the restaurant’s best sellers including afternoon tea, salmon niçoise, rigatoni concerto with truffled oil, and a wide range of luxury patisseries.

The restaurant will also offer Caffè Concerto’s much-loved bespoke handmade celebration cakes for all occasions including weddings, birthdays and corporate events.

This new opening marks Caffè Concerto’s 22nd outlet in the UK and its second location outside of London.

In recent years, Caffè Concerto has also expanded internationally with establishments in France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.