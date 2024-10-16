Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top Leeds chef has won big at a prestigious pie competition.

In its second year, the Pâté en Croûte UK Finals 2024 was held at the SAVOY Hotel in London on Monday, October 14.

The event sees outstanding chefs from across the country put their best dish forward for a chance to competes at the world championships, which will be held in Lyon this December.

Pie enthusiast Josh Whitehead, who leads the kitchen at Kino in New Briggate, was among the nation’s best in the running for the top prize and came away from the competition in second place with his creation - ADHD en Croute.

Head chef Josh Whitehead at Kino, New Briggate. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/National World | Bruce Rollinson

The dish, which is made with wild rabbit, aged pork back fat, salted pork back fat, smoked salmon shank, pig’s tongue, foie gras and more, also won best overall flavour.

Announcing the win via his social media channels, Josh said it was “pretty overwhelming to be involved [in the competition] and even considered worthy to compete”.

The full Instagram post said: “A quick hit job in the big smoke that was as knackering as it was validating.

“Don’t have the confidence to go for competitions like I did at college any more and the imposter syndrome is strong in the croute department but @pate_croute_uk this year and last has been an amazing opportunity to slice pies amongst chefs I admire so much, and for a room full of legends and heroes.

“Being a div from Leeds that does little else than make pies and talk s***, it’s pretty overwhelming to be involved and even considered worthy to compete.

“And yet, somehow, by the grace of god, this year I’ve managed to walk away with second place and miss congeniality/best overall flavour.

“Which is a hell of a way from a chocolate f****** pastry bastard that placed second from bottom last year.”

Josh continued: “I’ve never really been able to repeatedly work on one thing over and over again without losing focus or moving into the next thing but other than my wife, pies remain a constant.

“And now I’ve no excuse not to admit that hard work does actually pay off.”

The chef also thanked the number of people who have helped him become a “better pie maker” including chefs Calum Franklin and Nokx Majozi.

The Pâté-Croûte World Championships began in 2009. It brings together professional chefs, pastry artisans, and culinary enthusiasts from around the world to showcase their skills and creativity in crafting pâté croûte.