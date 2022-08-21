Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unsurprisingly for an establishment named Grumpy’s Bar Wood Fired Pizza, the wood fired pizzas were the stars of the show. Image: Steve Riding

Conveniently sandwiched between fantastic watering holes, Grumpy’s fits the stylish-yet-charming nature of its surroundings.

The restaurant strikes a perfect balance, serving food befitting of an upmarket establishment without any of the snobbery and sneering that can sometimes be part of a trade-off for high quality.

From what I could see, there were only two members of staff serving food and drink and they were incredibly friendly.

They were happy to take pictures for visiting families and joked back and forth with us as they paced between tables ensuring guests both inside and outside had everything they wanted.

I started off by sharing some dough balls with my guest, which were delicate and full of flavour.

A more sophisticated person may have scoffed at the way in which I drowned them in garlic butter, but I do really like garlic butter.

The draught taps were out of order so I was unable to wash the food down with an ice cold Birra Moretti but staff were apologetic and quick to offer alternatives.

I opted for a bottle of Heineken and my guest had an Aperol Spritz. Personally, I think Aperol Spritz is the drink of the devil but I was assured it was mixed perfectly.

Unsurprisingly for an establishment named Grumpy’s Bar Wood Fired Pizza, the wood fired pizzas were the stars of the show.

Grumpy’s gets guests drooling by cooking the pizzas in huge and visible wood fired ovens.

I ordered a ‘Clara’, which was topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and ndjua. The spicy kick of the nduja complimented the mild mozzarella and the soft, doughy crust was just to my preference.

My guest opted for an ‘Idris’, which featured tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, chorizo and red peppers.

There was slightly too much cheese on the ‘Idris’ for my liking but it was by no means bad.

Both the dough balls and the pizzas were incredibly filling, therefore we could not quite manage a dessert.

However, by the time we had finished our pizzas, we had already been won over and a return trip was being plotted.

Factfile

Address: Sunnybank Mills, 2 Old Combing, Farsley LS28 5UJ

Telephone: 0113 345 2525

Opening hours:

Monday – closed

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday – 12–10pm

Sunday – 12–9pm

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10