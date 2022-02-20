Harpo's Pizza, founded in 1978, is a family-run business serving more than 35 varieties of hand-stretched and stone-baked pizzas in Roundhay, Burley and York.

Bob and his wife Sandra opened their first takeaway in Street Lane when pizza-in-a-box was a brand new concept in the UK.

Their ethos has stayed the same for more than 40 years - using the highest quality ingredients to create great-tasting pizza, served with a friendly smile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harpo's Pizza, established in 1979, has been handed down to the next generation

After spending time in hospital with a serious illness, Bob has handed over the business to his ambitious nephew William Smith.

Read More: Mature trio of Leeds boys go viral after Salute At The White Swan trip

William, 34, has been working for his uncle since he was 17, as well as running a property company.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “When I was about 18, me and my uncle used to drive around looking for a shop for me.

The eclectic menu includes a mix of classic and more adventurous toppings

“Looking back now, I think he was just doing it to be nice as I had no idea what I was doing, but I never forgot that.

“I’ve always wanted to own a Harpo's.”

William opened his first Harpo's on Burley Road in January 2020, the third in the family business.

It's decked out in traditional Harpo's style with a vintage look, serving homemade dough, house-recipe pizza sauce and a range of toppings that have proved a winning combination for more than 40 years.

William added: “I was already familiar with the area and one day I drove past and spotted a property on the market, but it was a bit out of my budget.

“I dismissed it, but when I looked a month later the price had dropped considerably.

“A Harpo's has to be a certain size to work and when I viewed it and measured it - it was perfect.

“The owner happened to be a massive Harpo's fan and although there were quite a few people interested in the building, he wanted it to be a Harpo's.”

The shop quickly drew in old faces who used to frequent the former Harpo's in Headingley and now William has taken over the business from his uncle.

The eclectic menu includes a mix of classic and more adventurous toppings, including the 'Hotshot’ (mozzarella, tomato, peppers, chilli flakes, pepperoni, olives, onions, anchovies and herbs) and the aptly named ‘Bob’s your Uncle’ (mozzarella, tomato, onion, mushrooms, double pepperoni and cheddar cheese).

William has ambitions to open further shops in other Leeds suburbs, with Bob never far away - acting as a mentor and providing expertise about the business he grew to be so successful.

"He taught me everything I needed to know," William said.

"He’s tried and tested so many different things, so he advised me on the dos and the dont's.

“It’s been around for so long so it was daunting taking over, because it has a lot of history and it’s part of the family. It was a big responsibility.

"I think the key ingredient is consistency, good customer service and the quality of what we do. The dough is made fresh on site daily and the meats are from local butchers.

“We never sacrifice on quality."