With outdoor seating next to the River Aire, on a hot day I can imagine it is easy to forget you are in England.

Of course, when I went along, I was greeted by ominous dark clouds and muggy weather which reminded me I was definitely in Yorkshire.

The conditions did not dampen my spirits and that is a testament to the warm atmosphere and fantastic array of drinks on offer.

I began by giving Water Lane Boathouse the ultimate test, ordering a pint of Guinness and then waiting with tension coursing through me as it was poured.

They passed with flying colours, serving a dark and wavy pint with the perfect creamy white head.

Priced at £5.50, it may not have been a bargain but I have certainly paid more elsewhere in the city centre.

My partner opted for an Aperol Spritz, which was not cheap at £9 but came with a strong serving of alcohol and was a solid cocktail.

It is also worth noting that despite the bar being busy, staff were friendly and attentive.

They even showed admirable restraint and composure when several punters formed a single-file line which threatened to begin snaking between tables.

We visited early on a Saturday afternoon and the pub quickly filled up with day-drinkers.

The increased footfall, however, did not compromise the friendly service provided by the staff serving drinks and food.

My next order was a Five Points Pale, a zesty pale ale which certainly hit the spot and was a cheaper option than the Guinness at £5.15.

As much as I enjoyed the pale ale, the cocktail my partner had left with me a little bit of order regret.

She opted for a lychee chill, which was deliciously fruity and extremely refreshing, information I obtained from the two sips I took when she briefly left the table.

It was also a more wallet-friendly option than the Aperol Spritz, costing £7.95.

I left feeling slightly frustrated I did not get a chance to explore more of the pub’s wide range of drinks, therefore a return visit is certainly on the cards.

Despite its central location, you feel far away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and therefore a visit can be a relaxing one – even on a Saturday.

Factfile

Address: Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS

Telephone: 0113 246 0985

Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday: 12-11pm, Friday and Saturday: 12pm-12am

Website: waterlaneboathouse.com

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10