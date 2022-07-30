With outdoor seating next to the River Aire, on a hot day I can imagine it is easy to forget you are in England.
Read More
Of course, when I went along, I was greeted by ominous dark clouds and muggy weather which reminded me I was definitely in Yorkshire.
The conditions did not dampen my spirits and that is a testament to the warm atmosphere and fantastic array of drinks on offer.
I began by giving Water Lane Boathouse the ultimate test, ordering a pint of Guinness and then waiting with tension coursing through me as it was poured.
They passed with flying colours, serving a dark and wavy pint with the perfect creamy white head.
Priced at £5.50, it may not have been a bargain but I have certainly paid more elsewhere in the city centre.
My partner opted for an Aperol Spritz, which was not cheap at £9 but came with a strong serving of alcohol and was a solid cocktail.
It is also worth noting that despite the bar being busy, staff were friendly and attentive.
They even showed admirable restraint and composure when several punters formed a single-file line which threatened to begin snaking between tables.
We visited early on a Saturday afternoon and the pub quickly filled up with day-drinkers.
The increased footfall, however, did not compromise the friendly service provided by the staff serving drinks and food.
My next order was a Five Points Pale, a zesty pale ale which certainly hit the spot and was a cheaper option than the Guinness at £5.15.
As much as I enjoyed the pale ale, the cocktail my partner had left with me a little bit of order regret.
Also in news: Kerala Restaurant review: I went to one of Leeds' best rated South Indian restaurants and this is what I thought
She opted for a lychee chill, which was deliciously fruity and extremely refreshing, information I obtained from the two sips I took when she briefly left the table.
It was also a more wallet-friendly option than the Aperol Spritz, costing £7.95.
I left feeling slightly frustrated I did not get a chance to explore more of the pub’s wide range of drinks, therefore a return visit is certainly on the cards.
Despite its central location, you feel far away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and therefore a visit can be a relaxing one – even on a Saturday.
Factfile
Address: Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS
Telephone: 0113 246 0985
Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday: 12-11pm, Friday and Saturday: 12pm-12am
Website: waterlaneboathouse.com
Scores
Drinks: 9/10
Value: 7/10
Atmosphere: 8/10
Service: 8/10
Overall: 8/10