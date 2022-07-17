'Luxury but accessible' - meet the Leeds cocktail bar aiming for the very top

Having had the rotten luck of opening just 20 days before the first Covid lockdown in 2020, the owners decided last year that the time was right to jump-start the business with a brand new team.

In came general manager Oliver Lees in November and, seeking her own fresh start, manager Amy Edgley was brought on board in February this year, following her work at popular Leeds bar The Hedonist.

The bar terrace even has a retractable roof!

And it was with Amy's fresh ideas and ambition that the bar now has its sights set on being recognised as one of the best in the country.

"We are a brand new team," she said. "We re-did the whole menu from the beers, the wines, the spirits and the cocktails.

"I feel like we're still seen as a pretty new venue. A lot of people that come through the door are surprised we are here, it's like a little hidden gem of Leeds at the moment."

Amy's energy and enthusiasm is clear to see when speaking to her - so I was interested to find out what made her leave The Hedonist, long renowned as one of Leeds' best bars.

Amy Edgley, bar manager at Farrands, Leeds city centre.

"It was a brand new opportunity for me to essentially get a new bar up and running again," she said. "The opportunity to jump back into it was nice.

"I absolutely love the bar industry - I work closely with a few brands, so I can take that knowledge and apply it to a team.

"It's such a beautiful space too - it's one of my favourite things ever when people first walk through the door and see it. It's really got that luxury 'wow' factor to it. It got me when I first walked in."

A small team of three, Amy, along with general manager Oliver and barman Rob Shingler, are a passionate bunch, and want to make the bar the best it can be, and now have their sights set on the prestigious "Top 50 UK Cocktail Bars" list.

"Below Stairs and Hedonist just got into it this year," she said. "So we are aiming high - the aim is to get on that list.

"We are all really passionate about hospitality and I have every faith we can get there.

"All the spirits were brand new - Farrands is premium - we wanted it to be a little bit of a step up.

"When we serve tables, everyone gets water and a bowl of crisps, so you do get that luxury feel, even though it is down to earth - luxury but accessible, I guess!"

The bar has even started a monthly wine club with Yorkshire Vintners.

So what would she recommend from the menu?

"I would recommend trying one of our signature cocktails," she said. "I've found the espresso Martini is really popular, but we've got our version of it, called the Sprezzy - it's a different take on the Espresso Martini.