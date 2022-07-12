As someone who would consider frying an egg a momentous achievement, the thought of having my below-par cooking ability exposed in a restaurant was an unnerving one.

I was oblivious to the way in which it can enrich a dining experience and even though the DIY grilling requires minimal effort, I left feeling like Gordon Ramsay.

The restaurant itself is cosy and intimate with comfy booths and a relaxed ambience. Credit: Tony Johnson

A lovely boost for the ego and a fantastic meal? Double score.

Me and my partner were instantly made to feel welcome by the friendly staff, who did not leave us to lurk near the door like lost children as restaurants sometimes do.

The restaurant itself is cosy and intimate with comfy booths and a relaxed ambience, which remained even when the restaurant started filling up during the teatime rush.

We both opted to go for the restaurant's brand new early bird set menu, which gives two starter options and then a choice of two meats to pop on the table-top grill.

It also comes with rice, lettuce, Korean sides and dips, so at £19.95 you get plenty for your money.

For our starters, we went for the vegetable mandu dumplings and the delicate flavour was given a kick by the accompanying wasabi.

Ever the anarchic rogues, we ensured we picked four different options from the selection of meat and fish between us and shared to maximise the menu options we could try.

The pork and prawns certainly hit the spot but the bulgogi duck and bulgogi beef were undoubtedly the stars of the show.

Smothered in a tasty marinade, they were beautifully tender and packed with flavour.

I was on a grilling spree when the food arrived and initially forgot we had unlimited sticky rice and lettuce to wrap the meat in.

It is not in any doubt that I'll be returning and when I do, I won't forget.

The first few mouthfuls were great but it was not until I wrapped the meat in lettuce and rice with chilli sauce that I truly appreciated why the restaurant was filling up so quickly.

It is worth noting the experience leaves you rather warm and the smell of cooked meat lingers on your clothes.

However, going home smelling like barbecued beef is a price worth paying for a trip to Bulgogi Grill.

Factfile

Address: The Arena Quarter, 9 Merrion Way, Leeds, LS2 8BT

Telephone: 0113 345 4510

Opening hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday 4-10pm

Saturday 12-10:30pm

Website: http://www.bulgogi-grill.co.uk/

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10