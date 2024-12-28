Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just a stone’s throw away from the train station and City Square’s Christmas market, this winter garden is a little haven in the heart of Leeds city centre.

Every autumn, Green Room is transformed from a sun-drenched oasis to a winter terrace, giving all the cosy vibes. I paid a visit in the heart of the festive season on a Friday afternoon, when the atmosphere was electric - our work Christmas party was one of many.

Nestled between towering buildings and fully covered, with powerful heaters and blankets on hand, the terrace is always surprisingly toasty - the coats came off despite near freezing temperatures outside.

Fairy lights warm up the timeless natural-meets-industrial decor - lush greenery punctuates exposed brick walls, and there's quirky features everywhere you look, like a sink filled with plants and stacked firewood.

We browsed the extensive winter menu, full of options from local businesses - from Kirkstall, Northern Monk and North Brewing Co pints on tap to ‘Leeds special’ limoncello and orancello liquor made by Wolfe Bros - before ordering from the convenient terrace bar. We were met with smiles from staff who juggled banter with customers while rapidly getting through the queue.

My party opted for the mulled wine (£6.20) - a gorgeous fresh red infused with orange, cinnamon, star anise and cloves - and the Bakewell Sour cocktail (£11.95), which is hands down my favourite winter cocktail on offer in Leeds. Disaronno is mixed with Orgeat syrup, lemon juice, cherry brandy and foaming bitters - it’s facing-scrunchingly tangy, reminiscent of the sour cherry in Haribo Tangfastics.

But the absolute star of the winter menu is the boozy hot chocolate (£5.95), available with Bailey’s, Amaretto, spiced rum, Wolfe Bros orancello or whiskey. Deliciously creamy, it was topped with a huge, gooey toasted marshmallow which slowly melts into the drink. We couldn’t get enough of them, and my colleague who was visiting from Northern Ireland is already planning her return to Leeds next winter, just to get another taste.

It’s hard to believe Green Room only opened in 2022. Already a stalwart of the Leeds bar scene, the bar seems to be bucking trends in the midst of an unforeseen level of closures this winter. Take a look at the venue next door, and you’ll see a sign teasing that ‘Green Room 2.0’ is opening in the new year.

The new venue will offer live music, bottomless brunches and party vibes in the basement, with a bigger bar on the main floor.

And if it’s anything like the founding bar, it’s sure to be another hit.

Factfile

Address: 36 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 2DE

Opening hours: Sun-Weds, 11am-12am; Thurs, 10am-1am; Fri, 10am-2am; Sat, 10am-3am.

Scores

Drinks: 10/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 8/10

Value: 8/10