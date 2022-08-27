Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s already been listed as one of the best rooftop bars in Europe.

Serving coffee and brunch by day and cocktails, craft beers and an evening menu by night, the bar is perfectly positioned for the after-work crowd - who I joined on a Wednesday evening.

To the front of the venue is a covered seating area with a cosy fire pit, beckoning passers-by into the ground floor space.

Green Room's outdoor terrace

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No expense has been spared with the decor, it’s an architectural delight. Mosaic tiles cover the bar, there’s lush living walls, LED lighting and a delectable mix of textures - concrete floors, exposed brick and mis-matched wooden benches.

There’s a range of classic cocktails on the menu, as well as summer specials - spritz and gin goblets. Craft ales are served from three local breweries and there’s a choice of 12 wines.

We ordered a mojito and peach iced tea from the friendly staff behind the bar and headed upstairs. Nestled between centuries-old buildings, the owners have managed to carve out a huge, two-storey roof terrace - a rare find in the city centre.

The mojito and peach iced tea cocktails

The decor outdoors is equally as impressive, combining an industrial feel with the natural. There’s detail to be found everywhere, like an awning crafted from branches.

It was a warm evening and the terrace was busy, but we managed to find a spot perched on one of the communal benches. The atmosphere, soundtracked by R&B and jazz, was vibrant but chilled out enough for anyone to enjoy.

My mojito went down a treat; plenty of rum, lashings of lime and not too much sugar. My friend’s peach ice tea, although beautifully presented with pieces of fresh peach, was less of a hit - she found it a little artificial.

For our second round, I went with a blood orange gin goblet, which was super refreshing, and my friend went for a long island iced tea which was perfectly shaken.

Our total bill came to £43 for four drinks and the beetroot hummus and flatbread from the evening menu. It’s not cheap, but as we had expected for a bar nestled in the city’s business district.

Every inch of the venue has been carefully designed; there’s nothing like it in Leeds. And it really has to be seen to be fully appreciated.

Factfile

Address: 36 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 2DEOpening hours: Sun-Weds, 10am-12am; Fri, 10am-1am; Sat, 10am-2pm.Website: www.green-room.com

Scores