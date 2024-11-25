Green Room Leeds: Popular city centre bar announces exciting expansion as it takes over vacant site next door
Green Room, in Wellington Street, has taken over Queens House, which is sandwiched between the bar and Channel 4’s HQ.
It was formerly a solicitor’s office – but has been vacant for some time. In January this year, plans were submitted to Leeds City Council by applicant All Property Management to transform it into a new bar.
But the owners of Green Room have now announced via the brand’s official social media channels that it will be an extension of its current venue. Signs for “Green Room 2.0” are now up on the hoardings around the venue with the date January 24 2025.
Green Room opened in 2022 by founders Will Habergham and Kirk Allen.
The independent venue functions as a coffee bar by day and a bar by night. A few weeks ago, Green Room welcomed B******s Bistro as the business’ new kitchen residency following the departure of Braizin Squad.
It also launched its very own running club, which has seen hundreds come together for fitness and community.
