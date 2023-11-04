Whether it be new restaurants or gyms, there are many new openings in Leeds that are worth trying next.
1. 8 exciting new openings in Leeds
Here are eight exciting new openings in Leeds - and six more on the way! Photo: National World/Flat Iron/If Up North
2. The Northern Market
Northern Monk, an independent brewery founded in 2013, announced it will be opening its brand new Leeds venue last month, taking over the former Assembly Underground in the city centre. It features a food market, beer hall and frozen cocktails. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Blue Pavilion
Blue Pavilion opened it doors to the public last month. It is a new fine-dining restaurant which celebrates the essence of East Asian cuisine. It’s part of a £3 million complex which fuses food and entertainment with its own karaoke venue, K-CUBE, which is already open. Photo: Blue Pavilion
4. M&S Opticians
M&S Opticians opened their newest service, located inside the retailer’s newly opened White Rose store, last month. A wide selection of M&S frames starting from just £50 are available, along with a wide range of designer brands including Mulberry, Prada, Joules, Kate Spade, Oakley, Police, Maui Jim along with lenses from manufacturers Zeiss and Nikon. Photo: M&S Opticians
5. Le Ble
Mediterranean bakery and patisserie brand Le Blé – described as perfect for “Instagrammable brunching” - opened in Victoria Leeds. It’s known for its coffee and freshly baked goods, from desserts and sandwiches to cakes and croissants. Photo: Bevan Cockerill
6. Townhouse
Townhouse opened in Victoria Gate this September. It is a luxury nail bar loved by Drake and Pixie Lott and promises chic interiors, seasonal nail art collections and signature treatment menus. Photo: National World