Eight new openings in Leeds and six more on the way - including Northern Market, Blue Pavilion and Flat Iron

Whether it be new restaurants or gyms, there are many new openings in Leeds that are worth trying next.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 4th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT

This month, the Northern Market opened its doors to the public with a food market and beer hall and last month, Blue Pavilion opened after a £3 million renovations serving Asian cuisine in a fine dining environment.

And more places are yet to open – from the Cheesy Living Co taking over the Pantry in Oakwood to Fluffy Fluffy taking residence on the Headrow.

Here are eight exciting new openings in Leeds - and six more on the way!

1. 8 exciting new openings in Leeds

Here are eight exciting new openings in Leeds - and six more on the way! Photo: National World/Flat Iron/If Up North

Northern Monk, an independent brewery founded in 2013, announced it will be opening its brand new Leeds venue last month, taking over the former Assembly Underground in the city centre. It features a food market, beer hall and frozen cocktails.

2. The Northern Market

Northern Monk, an independent brewery founded in 2013, announced it will be opening its brand new Leeds venue last month, taking over the former Assembly Underground in the city centre. It features a food market, beer hall and frozen cocktails. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Blue Pavilion opened it doors to the public last month. It is a new fine-dining restaurant which celebrates the essence of East Asian cuisine. It’s part of a £3 million complex which fuses food and entertainment with its own karaoke venue, K-CUBE, which is already open.

3. Blue Pavilion

Blue Pavilion opened it doors to the public last month. It is a new fine-dining restaurant which celebrates the essence of East Asian cuisine. It’s part of a £3 million complex which fuses food and entertainment with its own karaoke venue, K-CUBE, which is already open. Photo: Blue Pavilion

M&S Opticians opened their newest service, located inside the retailer’s newly opened White Rose store, last month. A wide selection of M&S frames starting from just £50 are available, along with a wide range of designer brands including Mulberry, Prada, Joules, Kate Spade, Oakley, Police, Maui Jim along with lenses from manufacturers Zeiss and Nikon.

4. M&S Opticians

M&S Opticians opened their newest service, located inside the retailer’s newly opened White Rose store, last month. A wide selection of M&S frames starting from just £50 are available, along with a wide range of designer brands including Mulberry, Prada, Joules, Kate Spade, Oakley, Police, Maui Jim along with lenses from manufacturers Zeiss and Nikon. Photo: M&S Opticians

Mediterranean bakery and patisserie brand Le Blé – described as perfect for “Instagrammable brunching” - opened in Victoria Leeds. It’s known for its coffee and freshly baked goods, from desserts and sandwiches to cakes and croissants.

5. Le Ble

Mediterranean bakery and patisserie brand Le Blé – described as perfect for “Instagrammable brunching” - opened in Victoria Leeds. It’s known for its coffee and freshly baked goods, from desserts and sandwiches to cakes and croissants. Photo: Bevan Cockerill

Townhouse opened in Victoria Gate this September. It is a luxury nail bar loved by Drake and Pixie Lott and promises chic interiors, seasonal nail art collections and signature treatment menus.

6. Townhouse

Townhouse opened in Victoria Gate this September. It is a luxury nail bar loved by Drake and Pixie Lott and promises chic interiors, seasonal nail art collections and signature treatment menus. Photo: National World

