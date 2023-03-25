News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
29 minutes ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 hour ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
23 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled

Doghouse Bar & Bagel Shop Leeds review: A cosy and eclectic drinking den nestled in Kirkgate

In a bustling hub like Leeds city centre, a quiet pint can sometimes be hard to come across.

By YEP Reviewer
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT- 2 min read

But in Doghouse Bar & Bagel Shop, I have stumbled across an ideal spot for a post-work pint in a relaxed setting. The venue is an intimate one, with a downstairs bar and cosy seating areas on the ground floor and upstairs, as well as outside.

The design of the bar area is eccentric and eye-catching, with bright colours splashed across the walls providing an intriguing contrast to the retro pub-style carpet. Elsewhere, retro imagery across the walls and old-school seating arrangements make you feel as if you are in a nostalgia lover’s living room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In fact, you just feel as if you are having a pint in a living room cooler than your own. As someone with a pretty dull living room, this was enjoyable.

The design of the bar area is eccentric and eye-catching. Image: Simon Hulme
The design of the bar area is eccentric and eye-catching. Image: Simon Hulme
The design of the bar area is eccentric and eye-catching. Image: Simon Hulme

As it’s a relatively small venue, the range of drinks on offer is not as extensive as elsewhere in the city. However, when the selection is as good as Doghouse’s is, you do not need a million options.

I spent the night switching behind two of Brixton Brewery’s offerings – their Reliance Pale Ale and Coldharbour Lager. The former was a lovely blend of biscuity and fruity, meanwhile the latter was a refreshingly crisp beer. There was also Gamma Ray, Amstel, Guinness, Micro Pale Ale, Amstel, Guinness, Vedett Pilsner and Inch’s available on draught, as well as cask options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I made a midweek visit for some post-work pints so it was not packed to the rafters, but a healthy flow of customers throughout the evening ensured there was a pleasant atmosphere. The ambience was very relaxed and songs from the steady side of the indie-rock genre as well as some soulful R&B certainly contributed to this.

Service from the staff member behind the bar was efficient and friendly, and I even had a chance to play with a sleepy dog that was exploring the venue. As can be guessed from the name, the bar serves bagels and after spotting one being served, I have to admit I regretted eating beforehand.

The Brixton Coldharbour Lager I spent most of the night drinking was not cheap at £5.50, but such prices are now fairly common in the centre of Leeds and I have certainly paid more elsewhere. I’ll be back for a bagel – and probably a relaxed pint or five too.

Factfile

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Address: 93 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DJ

Telephone: 0113 244 1396

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, noon-12am; Sat-Sun, 10am-12am.

Website: https://doghousebarandbagelshop.co.uk/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scores

Drinks: 8

Value: 7

Atmosphere: 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Service: 8

Leeds