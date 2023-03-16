With plenty of parks and easy access to some great outdoor spaces, Leeds is a great city to have a pooch.
And after all of that exercise there’s nothing like sitting in a watering hole and taking it easy. Fortunately there’s no shortage of these locations either.
So get your leads, walking boots and flat caps at the ready as we look at nine of the of our favourite dog friendly pubs in Leeds we recommend you visiting.
1. The Doghouse Bar and Bagel Shop
With a name like The Doghouse Bar and Bagel Shop , it's no surprise that this establishment is a big admirer of man's best friend. The cost Kirkgate pub is 100% dog friendly and operates as a bar, coffee shop and record store during the week.
Address: Doghouse Bar & Bagel Shop, 93 Kirkgate, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 7DJ. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Water Lane Boathouse
Just by Leeds Train Station is Water Lane Boathouse, which operates a dog-friendly policy with dog bowls outside, as well as serving pizzas, burgers and craft ales inside in a cosy setting. The owners are such dog lovers that they have their own dog bar, give pooches free treats and even have an Instagram page documenting their four-legged visitors.
Address: Water Lane Boathouse, Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 5PS. Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. The Lamb and Flag
The Lamb and Flag pub is another favoured city centre pub just by Leeds Minster and St John's Park. Like all Leeds Brewery boozers, the 19th century pub is a spot that welcomes dogs both inside and outside while owners enjoy the locally-sourced menu and large range of ales.
Address: Lamb & Flag, 1 Church Row, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 7HD. Photo: submitted
4. Cardigan Arms
This reporter's local, the Cardigan Arms in Burley is a wonderful Victorian pub that was taken over by Kirkstall Brewery in 2017and given a fresh lease of life. There are numerous nooks and crannies to get settled in and all of them suitable for dogs.
Address: Cardigan Arms, 364 Kirkstall Road, Burley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS4 2HQ. Photo: Bruce Rollinson