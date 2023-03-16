2 . Water Lane Boathouse

Just by Leeds Train Station is Water Lane Boathouse, which operates a dog-friendly policy with dog bowls outside, as well as serving pizzas, burgers and craft ales inside in a cosy setting. The owners are such dog lovers that they have their own dog bar, give pooches free treats and even have an Instagram page documenting their four-legged visitors. Address: Water Lane Boathouse, Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 5PS. Photo: Gary Longbottom