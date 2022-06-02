As part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Doghouse Bar and Bagel Shop has teamed up with several other vendors on Kirkgate to create a special bank holiday party this weekend.

Joining together the courtyards of Doghouse, Wapentake and newly-opened cocktail bar Pastel, the three venues will take on the task of providing plenty of food, drink and musical entertainment all Saturday, starting at noon and finishing just after midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Stuart Dixon, owner of Doghouse, as he prepares for the jubilee party. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Speaking with Stuart Dixon, owner of both Doghouse and 212 Bar, he said: "It was our idea and then we thought, we can't just do it on our own on jubilee weekend so we thought it would be interesting to get our neighbours involved.

"This is the first time we've done something like this at [Doghouse], but at [212] we did the Waterfront Festival last year. We're hoping this goes to plan so we can do more in the future, but it's good regardless for all the neighbours [on Kirkgate]."

Local DJs Reeshy, Jamie Barber, Mark Leaf, Josh Demello and more will take to the decks for varied sets of house, disco, funk and soul, powered by Leeds collective ABB Events and their top of the range soundsystem.

A barbecue will be in full swing thanks to Wapentake, with an extensive cocktail and spirit menu available from Pastel all day and night.

Pictured is Marta Gonzalez, manager of Doghouse, as she prepares for the jubilee party. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On Saturday's jubilee celebrations, Marta Gonzalez, manager of Doghouse, said: "[Stuart] came up with the idea of organising a courtyard party with our neighbours because we've always had a really good relationship with them.

"It's a little community on Kirkgate, so we all help each other. The bars, barbers and restaurants, we all know each other and try to help each other so it's been quite easy [to organise]!"

The Kirkgate jubilee courtyard party kicks off at noon on Saturday and is free to join. For more information head to doghousebarandbagelshop.co.uk.