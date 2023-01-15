A Leeds brewery has called on customers to get behind local taprooms, as businesses feel the pinch in January.
Kirkstall Brewery warned that “times are extra tough in the beer world” as it urged people to support their favourite pubs and breweries. The brewery tweeted: “Many of your favourite places to eat, drink and be merry in won't survive without your support. If you're cutting back on alcohol, many pubs (including ours) stock a range of alternative options. If you're giving a plant-based diet a go - same story! When you support your local pubs and breweries, you're supporting the people there too, so let's look out for each other!”
The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) has recently launched a brewery tracker and found there are 1,828 active brewers across the UK, as of January 1. There were 265 breweries in the North East region, which includes Yorkshire.
Here are the nine SIBA-member breweries in Leeds and Ilkley – and how you can support them.
2. Amity Brew Co
Amity Brew Co's Farsley home boasts a brew house, pub and outdoor terrace. As well as Amity's core range, including two pale ales and one lager, customers can enjoy specials such as the ‘No Coast’ - a tropical, fruity and citrus flavoured 6.5% IPA. Amity Brew also sells merchandise such as hoodies. Visit: www.amitybrew.co
3. Horsforth Brewery
Located on New Road Side, Horsforth Brewery started as a part-time project by innovative brewer Mark Costello, pictured. The wide range of brews include 11 vegan-friendly beers. The taproom runs special cinema nights on Tuesdays and customers can also enjoy tours around its brewery - with gift vouchers available. Visit: www.horsforthbrewery.co.uk
4. Ilkley Brewery
Ilkley Brewery sells bottled beers, mixed cans, cask beer, mini cask beer, clothing and gifts. The brewery also produces an alcohol-free collection of IPAs and lagers. In 2021, the business was the silver winner at SIBA’s Independent Beer Awards for its alcohol-free pale ale, Maiden Mary. The brewery stocks its beers at pubs across Leeds, including Whitelock’s Ale House. Visit: www.ilkleybrewery.co.uk
