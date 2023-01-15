Kirkstall Brewery warned that “times are extra tough in the beer world” as it urged people to support their favourite pubs and breweries. The brewery tweeted: “Many of your favourite places to eat, drink and be merry in won't survive without your support. If you're cutting back on alcohol, many pubs (including ours) stock a range of alternative options. If you're giving a plant-based diet a go - same story! When you support your local pubs and breweries, you're supporting the people there too, so let's look out for each other!”