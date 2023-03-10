As St. Patrick’s Day gets nearer, many people will find themselves craving a pint of Guinness ahead of the celebration. Leeds is full of venues that serve the perfect Irish beverage – so whether you’re Irish or not, you can find somewhere to celebrate.

From hotel bars to fully-fledged Irish pubs, there’s a mix of places to go in Leeds. However, it can be overwhelming to choose, which is where Tripadvisor reviews can help.

If you want to celebrate with food or alcohol, there’s plenty to enjoy at an Irish pub. Every year people flock to their local to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, which commemorates St Patrick and celebrates Irish culture.

This year, St Patrick’s Day is on Friday March 17. If you’re in the city or visiting for the weekend, here are five places you can get the perfect pint of Guinness in Leeds and their Tripadvisor reviews.

Where to drink Guinness in Leeds

Templar Hotel

Templar Hotel is a traditional pub in the city centre of Leeds. Templar Hotel enjoys a four and a half star average rating out of five, based on 96 reviews.

Shenanigans occupied a landmark spot near Millennium Square, taking over the premises in Great George Street after Irish pub O'Neills relocated to Boar Lane. Developer Stirling Prescient has secured permission to partially demolish the building - and neighbouring properties including the Victoria Hotel - and add an extension to create student accommodation with flexible use for commercial or drinking establishments in the ground floor.

One of the highest rated pubs in the area, Templar Hotel won the Travellers’ Choice 2022. One recent customer who left a five star review said it was “the best in Leeds”.

Another recent customer who also left a five star review said: “Brilliant pub, great staff. Great beer. Cask ale only £2.30 a pint on a Monday! Very welcoming, have had a good laugh with the staff.”

Where: Templar Street, Leeds, LS2 7NU

The Hop

The Hop is a pub and bar that enjoys a four out of five star rating based on 188 reviews. Ranked highly for food, value and atmosphere, it’s worth a visit if you’re looking for somewhere in the city.

Located near Leeds station, The Hop is also a good choice if you’re taking the train into the city. There is also live music at the pub on certain days.

A recent customer who left a five out of five star review said: “Nice spot for a beer or two. Located between the Hilton doubletree and the station. Good range of beers. Can definitely recommend this place.”

Where: Dark Neville Street, Leeds, LS1 4BR

The Cross Keys

The Cross Keys enjoys a four out of five star rating across 315 reviews. The bar and pub is attached to a restaurant.

The Cross Keys was awarded with the Travellers’ Choice award in 2022 and has a price range of £3 to £40. A customer who left a five star review said: “This pub entered new ownership just before the pandemic hit and did a stylish refurbishment.

“What you get now is a friendly, cosy pub that gives that country pub vibe whilst enjoying all the benefits of being at the heart of the city. Exciting selections of beers on offer, friendly attentive staff and delicious food.

“The addition of a string of outdoor lights and outdoor heaters create a warm soft ambience that is super pretty.”

Where: 107 Water Lane, Leeds, LS11 5WD

O’Neills Leeds, Boar Lane

O’Neills is based close to Leeds station in the city centre. The pub enjoys a four out of five star rating across 353 reviews.

O’Neills price range is on the cheaper end for this list, ranging from £2 to £10. The Irish-themed pub chain also gained a Travellers’ Choice award in 2022 for the Leeds venue.

A recent customer who left a five star review said: “I often visit this establishment and it’s great to see that all the staff get along so well and have a good working relationship.

“You can tell the chef Vicky takes so much pride in the food she cooks as it always comes out looking amazing and that the bar team Adam, Liam and Eyrk will go above and beyond to make you feel welcomed.”

Where: 40 Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 5DA

Shenanigans

Shenanigans is based near Leeds City Museum and serves quick bites as well as alcohol. Shenanigans has a four out of five star rating, based on 22 reviews.

If you want to soak in the atmosphere of an Irish bar, Shenanigans is the place to go. The bar is also on the lower end of the price range in this list.

A recent customer who left a four star review wrote: “Shenanigans is a bar that has lots of character, I believe it was a court house in a former life, before becoming an Irish bar.

“The Guinness is wonderful, and the staff work tirelessly to ensure you are served quickly in this busy bar and enjoy your evening.”

Where: 26 Great George Street, Leeds, LS1 3DL

