Across the road from Leeds General Infirmary, a mere stone’s throw away from the buzz of the city centre, lies FINT.

The restaurant describes itself as a “casual, airy eatery” offering “elevated plates” of organic and seasonal Scandinavian-inspired dishes, and featured in the first episode of Come Dine With Me: The Professionals last year.

Having never heard of the restaurant before, the description caught my attention straight away as I was browsing through Leeds' wide selection of eateries for a new and different place to eat on a Saturday evening.

And after having spent a lot of time in Scandinavia, I was looking forward to enjoying an evening of Scandi-inspired food that for once was not IKEA meatballs.

This scaled back eatery is the perfect place if you're looking for a casual weekend dinner in central Leeds. Picture by National World

As my guest and I entered the restaurant, we were both immediately struck by how laidback and relaxed the restaurant was. Simple tables and minimalist decor made the small restaurant feel incredibly roomy, with a classy and comfortable atmosphere.

Much like the restaurant’s interior design, the food menu was scaled back with a limited number of starters, mains, sides and desserts. While some may find this an issue, the well-rounded menu was well planned and neither myself nor my guest felt in any way limited.

To start, I had Salmon Gravlax. It was fresh and mild and the dill brightened the entire plate. The pickled vegetables and beetroot added a sourness that complimented the fish perfectly. My guest tried the sweetcorn soup. The portion was more than generous and it was perfectly sweet and rich. The two of us also shared the sourdough and miso butter, which was delightfully tangy. The miso butter added an element of lightness and citrus.

In between starters and our mains, my guest enjoyed a cocktail. Although the menu did not list all the ingredients, it includes simple descriptions that help to narrow down what flavours best suit your palate.

The lamb and herring mains went perfect together with the roast potatoes side order. Picture by National World

For mains, I had the herring with sweet and sour dressing. It tasted unbelievably and beautifully smoky while the dressing and vegetables added a vinegary and crisp flavour. I can honestly say that I have not enjoyed a fish dish like this since being in Scandinavia. It was a perfect representation of British-Scandi food.

My guest had the lamb shoulder, which was so tender it fell apart. The cabbage in the shredded lamb worked especially well, while the zucchini tasted savoury and smoked.

We also shared roast potatoes as a side dish, which went perfectly along with both meals.

As we arrived at the restaurant before 6pm, we were able to make use of the two meals for £24 offer, which includes one starter and main, or main and side. Our final bill, with starters, mains, sides and drinks, landed on £80, which might seem pricey, but it was well worth it for the amount of food and flavour.

Overall, FINT offers a scaled-back setting with great service and absolutely delicious food, despite its small size and limited menu. If you are looking for a casual yet classy restaurant in Leeds city centre, look no further than FINT.

Factfile

Address: 73 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BR

Telephone: 0113 244 3838

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, Sun 10am-3pm, Thu-Sat, 10am-3pm, 5pm-10pm

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 10/10

Atmosphere: 9/10