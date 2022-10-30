Roast Dinner Day is on November 4 in the UK, with many hungry customers now on the lookout for the best places to book in for a Sunday roast ahead of the big day.

To aid the search for the best Sunday grub, Tombola has analysed 30,381 Tripadvisor reviews from 40 well-rated restaurants in 20 of the UK’s most populous destinations to uncover the restaurants in each area that received the most positive reviews containing the following words: ‘Sunday lunch’ and ‘Sunday dinner’.

Compiling an impressive top ten list, Leeds came in third and fourth place with roasts from well respected restaurants The Fox and Hounds and Dill and Bay.

Roast Dinner Day is on November 4 in the UK. Photo: PA

Snatching first place was Bristol joint The Lion, with over a third of its reviews mentioning their Sunday roasts and vegan options. The second best Sunday roast was at award-winning, independent restaurant Busby and Wilds in Brighton – a place known for home cooked food and Belgian beers.

Other cities making it into the top ten included York, Cardiff, Cambridge and Newcastle, with around 20 percent of reviews left mentioning their impressive roast dinners.

In places nine and ten were Chris and Jo's Kitchen in Bristol and Elnecot in Manchester. Both restaurants received around 60 reviews all mentioning their roasts, accounting for 18 percent of the total review count analysed by Tombola.