Boot and Rally: The Meanwood bar serving Italian street food from award-winning restaurant Stuzzi
A Leeds bar is serving Italian street food every Friday in collaboration with a popular Italian restaurant.
Boot and Rally, located in Meanwood, serves craft beer, gin and wine and has become well-known for hosting pop-ups with local businesses – serving cuisines from all over the world including Indian and Caribbean.
Its most recent collaboration was with Stuzzi, an Italian restaurant on Merrion Street, before Boot and Rally announced that the restaurant would have a permanent residency in the bar. In an Instagram post, Bar and Rally wrote: “We’re so excited to finally share that Stuzzi Leeds are going to be serving Italian mouthbangs at Boot & Rally every Friday.”
Since the launch on May 14, the bar has served a variety of different street food style dishes from Stuzzi. Each week, the menu changes with vegetarian and vegan options available too. Previous weeks have seen everything from arancini, fresh pasta, meatballs, fritters and loaded fries on the menu.
While Stuzzi will be at Boot and Rally every Friday, from the hours of 5pm to 9pm, customers can also enjoy other pop-ups at the bar. Recently, Boot and Rally hosted a last minute barbeque with Dijon Boys and served tasty burgers and small plates alongside its delicious beers.
It also held an event on May 13 with The Cheesy Living Co, which are specialists in cheese and charcuterie and have a shop in the Corn Exchange. At the event, it served five courses made for sharing. Find out more about Stuzzi at Boot and Rally and the ever-changing menu on the bar’s social media channels.