Boot and Rally, located in Meanwood, serves craft beer, gin and wine and has become well-known for hosting pop-ups with local businesses – serving cuisines from all over the world including Indian and Caribbean.

Its most recent collaboration was with Stuzzi, an Italian restaurant on Merrion Street, before Boot and Rally announced that the restaurant would have a permanent residency in the bar. In an Instagram post, Bar and Rally wrote: “We’re so excited to finally share that Stuzzi Leeds are going to be serving Italian mouthbangs at Boot & Rally every Friday.”

Since the launch on May 14, the bar has served a variety of different street food style dishes from Stuzzi. Each week, the menu changes with vegetarian and vegan options available too. Previous weeks have seen everything from arancini, fresh pasta, meatballs, fritters and loaded fries on the menu.

Boot and Rally have launched a collaboration with Italian restaurant Stuzzi. Menus have seen everything from arancini, fresh pasta, meatballs, fritters and loaded fries. (Photo: Boot and Rally/Jonathan Gawthorpe)

While Stuzzi will be at Boot and Rally every Friday, from the hours of 5pm to 9pm, customers can also enjoy other pop-ups at the bar. Recently, Boot and Rally hosted a last minute barbeque with Dijon Boys and served tasty burgers and small plates alongside its delicious beers.