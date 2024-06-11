15 of the best restaurants and takeaways in Yorkshire to visit this Father's Day according to Danny Malin

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 11th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

It’s nearly Father’s Day!

Ahead of the special day, which takes place on Sunday (June 15), we asked Rate My Takeaway star Danny Mei Lan Malin to share his top recommendations for places across Yorkshire to enjoy a wholesome meal with family.

He listed many fabulous spots in Leeds - from fine dining Thai restaurants to traditional chippies - and some in a nearby cities, that are well worth a drive out to.

Here are Danny Malin’s top 15 restaurants and takeaways in Leeds that are perfect for Father’s Day.

If you want a brilliant Brazilian meal with your dad this Father's Day, Danny would recommend Estabulo. Enjoy a meat feast and delicious drinks at this restaurant and bar in the Light.

1. Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill

Leeds has many brilliant Indian food spots in the city but Danny recommends Sheepscar Bar & Grill, in Chapeltown, for this Father's Day. The family-run business offers traditional authentic Punjabi food - and Danny said it's perfect to enjoy a sit-down meal.

2. Sheepscar Bar & Grill

Prefer spending time at home and want an Indian takeaway this Father's Day? Danny said there's no better place to get your curry fix to-go tha Abdul's in Wakefield.

3. Abdul’s

The Yorkshire Brasserie is the perfect place to visit this Father's Day if you love modern British and Yorkshire cuisines. The menu also changes seasonally.

4. The Yorkshire Brasserie

George-a-Green Fisheries, in Wakefield, is next on Danny's list of recommendations this Father's Day. This traditional chippy is also one of the top-rated fish and chip shops in the area, according to Google reviews and TripAdvisor.

5. George-a-Green Fisheries

A chippy closer to home that is also a brilliant spot for Father's Day is Miners, in Morley. Danny has recommended this venue a number of times before - and it's still one of his top spots!

6. Miners Fisheries

