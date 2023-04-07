4 . Mans Market

A customer at Mans Market, Leeds city centre, said: "This is hands down the best bottomless brunch in Leeds. The food is amazing, the drinks never stopped and the staff are the nicest people I’ve ever met. Simon the manager who fit us Iast minute was incredible. We overstayed our welcome and they had to ask us to move to the bar but it was no problem and they continued to make us feel welcome." Photo: Simon Hulme