Leeds restaurants: The 13 best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews

Whether you’re craving a tasty chow mein or crispy spring rolls, there are plenty of Chinese restaurants and takeaways to choose from in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

These 13 establishments have been rated the best in the city, according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here’s what customers had to say about them.

Here are the 13 top Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

1. Best-rated Chinese restaurants

Here are the 13 top Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

A customer at Sweet Basil Valley, Rawdon, said: "This place never disappoints. The service is perfect. The food is always delicious. The atmosphere is lovely from the blossom tree in the middle and the soft ambient music in the background. Would recommend to anyone. I just wish I didn’t live so far away."

2. Sweet Basil Valley

A customer at Sweet Basil Valley, Rawdon, said: "This place never disappoints. The service is perfect. The food is always delicious. The atmosphere is lovely from the blossom tree in the middle and the soft ambient music in the background. Would recommend to anyone. I just wish I didn't live so far away."

A customer at Tattu, Leeds city centre, said: "This was our first visit to Tattu and it won't be our last. David our waiter was great from start to finish. He was patient whilst we chose our food and wine, answering questions that he probably gets asked time and time again. The food was tasty, and plentiful. Its a wonderful place for a special occasion."

3. Tattu

A customer at Tattu, Leeds city centre, said: "This was our first visit to Tattu and it won't be our last. David our waiter was great from start to finish. He was patient whilst we chose our food and wine, answering questions that he probably gets asked time and time again. The food was tasty, and plentiful. Its a wonderful place for a special occasion."

A customer at Mans Market, Leeds city centre, said: "This is hands down the best bottomless brunch in Leeds. The food is amazing, the drinks never stopped and the staff are the nicest people I’ve ever met. Simon the manager who fit us Iast minute was incredible. We overstayed our welcome and they had to ask us to move to the bar but it was no problem and they continued to make us feel welcome."

4. Mans Market

A customer at Mans Market, Leeds city centre, said: "This is hands down the best bottomless brunch in Leeds. The food is amazing, the drinks never stopped and the staff are the nicest people I've ever met. Simon the manager who fit us Iast minute was incredible. We overstayed our welcome and they had to ask us to move to the bar but it was no problem and they continued to make us feel welcome."

