Whether you’re craving a tasty chow mein or crispy spring rolls, there are plenty of Chinese restaurants and takeaways to choose from in Leeds.
These 13 establishments have been rated the best in the city, according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here’s what customers had to say about them.
1. Best-rated Chinese restaurants
Here are the 13 top Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World
2. Sweet Basil Valley
A customer at Sweet Basil Valley, Rawdon, said: "This place never disappoints. The service is perfect. The food is always delicious. The atmosphere is lovely from the blossom tree in the middle and the soft ambient music in the background. Would recommend to anyone. I just wish I didn’t live so far away." Photo: Google
3. Tattu
A customer at Tattu, Leeds city centre, said: "This was our first visit to Tattu and it won't be our last. David our waiter was great from start to finish. He was patient whilst we chose our food and wine, answering questions that he probably gets asked time and time again. The food was tasty, and plentiful. Its a wonderful place for a special occasion." Photo: Steve Riding
4. Mans Market
A customer at Mans Market, Leeds city centre, said: "This is hands down the best bottomless brunch in Leeds. The food is amazing, the drinks never stopped and the staff are the nicest people I’ve ever met. Simon the manager who fit us Iast minute was incredible. We overstayed our welcome and they had to ask us to move to the bar but it was no problem and they continued to make us feel welcome." Photo: Simon Hulme