Taking over a ground floor unit in Munro House, Rambuttri will be bringing authentic Thai cuisine to the city.

According to the website, the Duke Street restaurant will specialise in “ancient recipes” made with the freshest ingredients and its menu will feature some of the lesser known dishes from the country.

Munro House, Duke Street, will be home to a new Thai restaurant this May. Photo: Google

It is owned and run by a chef with years of experience in Thai restaurants across Yorkshire including Phranakhon Thai Tapas in York, Harrogate and Leeds.

The website adds: “The expertise and passion of the chef owner undoubtedly shine through in every dish, ensuring an authentic and delightful culinary journey for patrons.