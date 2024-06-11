Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s not long until the Euros takes over Leeds - and what better way to kickstart the fun than eating a vindaloo pie?

It all begins this Friday (June 14), when Germany takes on Scotland for the first of three matches, and Leeds business have been gearing up to make this the best of European football the city has ever seen.

There are many events to look forward to, from a huge screen in Millenium Square to parties at your favourite pub.

And this year, for the first time ever, Leeds-favourite Indian street food Bundobust, in Mill Hill, is also getting stuck in the action.

Bundobust, which is marking its tenth anniversary this year, has launched a limited-edition specials menu for customers to enjoy as they watch the games this summer.

Bundobust has launched a new special menu for Euros 2024. Photo: National World | National World

Curiosity led me to Mill Hill earlier this week - I was eager to find out more about this Indian curry and British pie fusion dish the restaurant had launched.

When I arrived, I realised there’s a lot more to the menu than the vindaloo pie - there’s also cauliflower wings, a soy and mushroom hotdog and crispy cassava fries.

The Euros 2024 combo, fit for two people, also arrives with the Bundobust classic vada pav, onion bhajis and cucumber slices.

I dug straight into the vindaloo pie, which I requested to be topped with mushy ragdha.

The edges of the pie were firm while the centre was delicate and soft. It was stuffed with all sorts of vegetables, from carrots to peas, and had this rich red colour that could only resemble chilli powder.

But it wasn’t as intense as I had imagined.

It’s definitely one of the spicier dishes on the menu at Bundobust - you can tell they turned up the heat for this one - but the more I ate, the better the dish tasted.

The desi gravy the dish is coupled with, which was slightly tangy, complemented the spicier dish perfectly.

The dish can be ordered in a pav, which I was told only one person had asked for so far, but I imagine would be ideal for those with a lower spice tolerance. The next thing on the new menu I tried was the Hot Bundog, a soy and mushroom masala hot dog with ‘Thumbs Up’ fried onions in a brioche bun - and this was the dish that had me chugging my mango lassi.

It wasn’t the vegetarian hotdog itself - which was cooked with a variety of spices, particularly garam masala - but the sauces layered on top that added a really unexpected, yet delightful, kick.

The combo items complement each other well; dishes on the regular Bundobust menu, that are less spicy, pair wonderfully with items on the special menu.

The venue has made its name selling some of the best Indian street food in the city, and coupled with some action-packed games and a well-curated menu, I can see Bundobust being the place to be football season.