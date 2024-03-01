Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Rick Stein debuted his new show Food Stories last month.

The new series showcases the fixture on British television travelling across the country in a 15-part series to explore the evolution of food.

In a recent episode, Stein visits God's own country, Yorkshire. And the trip wouldn't be complete with a visit to the "foodie capital of the north" Leeds.

Stein said the city has a "thriving contemporary food scene" with "a dish for every palate" as he visited Trinity Kitchen and Leeds Kirkgate Market.

The celebrity chef added: "It’s great to see all these different types of food. I mean, I’ve enjoyed everything I have tried. I think it's a real testimony to the real diversity there is in Leeds."

Stein also visited Bundobust, located in Mill Hill, to try a range of dishes the popular Indian restaurant has to offer including chole saag, bhajis, bhel puri, aloo ghobi paratha and chaat.

Bundobust, Mill Hill, Leeds, has featured on BBC2 show Food Stories with Rick Stein. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

As well as catching up with the owners Mayur Patel and Marko Husak to find out more about the restaurant and its concept, which pairs Indian street food with delicious craft ales, Stein stepped into the kitchen to meet executive chef Gopi Singh.

Commenting on the completely vegetarian menu, Stein said: "You really wouldn’t want to be eating a lot of meat with food like this because you would be perfectly satisfied anyway."

He added: "It's almost the way we all love each others food shows how integrated we are. And I think Bundobust are onto it with food like this. It sort of brightens up Leeds."