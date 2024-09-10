Black Cat Club Leeds: Opening date announced for new live sports and gaming bar in former El Gato Negro site

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
The opening date for a new bar in Leeds has been announced. 

Black Cat Club is set to open in the former El Gato Negro site in Park Row, on Friday, September 20. 

The new opening is said to have come after the successful opening of Black Cat Club in Manchester in spring this year. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers can expect an interactive shuffleboard and darts, with numerous live sports screens, including a 98-inch mega screen. 

Black Cat Club is opening on Friday (September 20). Photo: Black Cat Clubplaceholder image
Black Cat Club is opening on Friday (September 20). Photo: Black Cat Club | Black Cat Club

The venue will also be hosting Monday night quiz, live music on Thursdays and Fridays and DJs on Saturdays and Sundays.

El Gato Negro opened in the former bank in 2019 by restauranter Simon Shaw. It announced sudden closure in June 2022 as the owners promised to reopen with an “exciting new concept”. 

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice