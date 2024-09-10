The opening date for a new bar in Leeds has been announced.

Black Cat Club is set to open in the former El Gato Negro site in Park Row, on Friday, September 20.

The new opening is said to have come after the successful opening of Black Cat Club in Manchester in spring this year.

Customers can expect an interactive shuffleboard and darts, with numerous live sports screens, including a 98-inch mega screen.

Black Cat Club is opening on Friday (September 20). Photo: Black Cat Club | Black Cat Club

The venue will also be hosting Monday night quiz, live music on Thursdays and Fridays and DJs on Saturdays and Sundays.

El Gato Negro opened in the former bank in 2019 by restauranter Simon Shaw. It announced sudden closure in June 2022 as the owners promised to reopen with an “exciting new concept”.