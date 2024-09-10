Black Cat Club Leeds: Opening date announced for new live sports and gaming bar in former El Gato Negro site
Black Cat Club is set to open in the former El Gato Negro site in Park Row, on Friday, September 20.
The new opening is said to have come after the successful opening of Black Cat Club in Manchester in spring this year.
Customers can expect an interactive shuffleboard and darts, with numerous live sports screens, including a 98-inch mega screen.
The venue will also be hosting Monday night quiz, live music on Thursdays and Fridays and DJs on Saturdays and Sundays.
El Gato Negro opened in the former bank in 2019 by restauranter Simon Shaw. It announced sudden closure in June 2022 as the owners promised to reopen with an “exciting new concept”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.